Life Is Beautiful 2022: How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to the Vegas Music Festival Online

What happens at Life Is Beautiful … well, only happens in Sin City, where the annual music festival is set to return this weekend. Spread out over 18 blocks, the Vegas-based fest once again heads downtown on Sept. 16 to 18, with headliners like Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, and Gorillaz set to perform.

Unlike Lollapalooza, Coachella, and the upcoming Austin City Limits fest, you can’t livestream Life Is Beautiful this year. The only way to catch the weekend’s sets is to be there in real life. Still need Life Is Beautiful tickets? Get ready to wake up in Vegas with a pass in your hand.

Buy Life Is Beautiful Tickets

When Is Life Is Beautiful 2022?

The Life Is Beautiful music festival kicks off at 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 16. The fest runs for three days, wrapping up on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

Life Is Beautiful 2022 Festival: Headliners, Lineup, and Schedule

Beach House, Cage the Elephant, Jack Harlow, T-Pain, Dermot Kennedy, Coi Leray, Wet Leg, and EDM acts including Kygo and Alison Wonderland are all scheduled to perform at Life Is Beautiful 2022 this weekend.

Headlining the Downtown Stage on Friday, the Arctic Monkeys hit the stage at 11:25 p.m. PT. Saturday’s headliners Gorillaz perform at 11:10 p.m. PT, with Calvin Harris set to perform at 11:35 p.m. PT. You can check the complete Life Is Beautiful festival schedule here, and download each day’s lineup on your phone.

How to Buy Life Is Beautiful 2022 Tickets Online: Where to Get Weekend Passes

Tickets for Life Is Beautiful went on sale in March 2022, a month after Rolling Stone acquired a majority stake in the Vegas fest.

With just a few days to go before the fest, VIP passes have sold out on Life Is Beautiful’s site, but general admission passes are still available to buy starting at $180 for one-day and $380 for three-day passes. With a GA pass, you’ll get to check out over 70 musical performances, plus standup comedy sets, art installations, and a huge variety of food vendors over the weekend.

Whether you’re trying to find weekend passes or single-day tickets, here’s where you can still pick up last-minute Life Is Beautiful tickets online, along with promo codes to get deals on your tickets.

Buy Life Is Beautiful Tickets at Vivid Seats

For live music fans who want to attend all three days of the festival, weekend passes are still available on Vivid Seats right now. You can also score single-day tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with ticket prices starting in the $150-$250 range. Bonus: Fans can use the promo code RS15 at checkout to get $15 off orders of $125 or more.

Buy Life Is Beautiful Tickets

Buy Life Is Beautiful Tickets at Ticketmaster

Though tickets to Saturday’s lineup are available on Ticketmaster, three-day passes and tickets for Friday and Sunday weren’t available to buy at the time of this writing. If you want weekend passes, your best bet is to order them directly through Life Is Beautiful’s site while they’re still available, or trying another ticket site like Vivid Seats or StubHub, below.

Buy Life Is Beautiful Tickets

Buy Life Is Beautiful Tickets at StubHub

Online ticket retailer StubHub also has a handful of Life Is Beautiful tickets left. We spotted both single-day general admission passes, as well as VIP packages on StubHub’s site, with prices starting around the $250 mark for three-day GA tickets. If you really want the VIP experience, don’t take a gamble with these tickets: StubHub’s one of the only ticket sites we found VIP passes available for this weekend’s dates, and they could sell out again for good.

Buy Life Is Beautiful Tickets