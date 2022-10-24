This New Happy Socks Collab Is Already the Best Stocking Stuffer for the Crossword Puzzle Lover on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The ultimate stocking stuffer of the year is ________. For crossword puzzle fans, the right answer might just be this new gift set collab from Happy Socks and the New York Times Games. The special edition collection features two new styles designed for the crossword enthusiast on your list that you can buy as a two-pack gift set, or just as individual pairs.

The new Happy Socks and New York Times Games collection is the first time the two have worked together on a limited-edition line like this, and it’s only available in the United States. The latest line of socks retails for $36 for the two-pack gift set, or you can buy each of the pairs on their own for $18 a piece. Both of the new special edition socks are available online.

Courtesy Happy Socks

Buy Happy Socks Crossword Collection $18+

The first pair, dubbed the Happy Crossword Socks, features a classic grid design that any crossword fan will immediately recognize, plus colorful smiley faces and and pink, purple, a green accents on the heel, toe, and cuff. “The New York Times” logo, meantime, is also displayed on the bottom of the sock.

Buy Happy Socks Crossword Collection $18+

Next up are the Crossword Socks, which feature iconic Sunday crossword icons from puzzles from the past that the avid solver in your life will get right out of the box. Each of the pairs are designed with reinforced toe and heel areas, and are made with a soft mix of cotton, elastane, and polyamide that will feel comfortable all day long.

Buy Happy Socks Crossword Collection $18+

If you’re looking for a theme for your gift-giving this year, you can pair the crossword-styled socks with a 2023 New York Times Crossword calendar, featuring a new puzzle per day, or just gift this collection of 500 puzzles with the two-pack set.

The crossword puzzle-inspired socks are hardly the only new pairs you can snag this season. In fact, the brand recently debuted a gift-worthy collection that celebrates the Beatles with a variety of new styles, including a 24-pack fit for the biggest Fab Four fan in your life.

You can shop all of the new Happy Socks gift collections now in stores and online, including the latest New York Times Game crossword collection, just in time to check off all your early holiday shopping. And if you’re looking for more great gift ideas, you can check out our full list of gift guides, from presents for music lovers to gamers and beyond.