Can’t Find Disinfectant Wipes? Try These 6 Hacks Instead

Whether you’re looking to keep your hands germ-free, or want to disinfect your surfaces, we’ve found six wipes that could do the trick

If you thought it was hard to find toilet paper or hand sanitizer these days, just try looking for disinfectant wipes online. From Amazon to Walmart, all of the major retailers are sold out of disinfecting wipes, or they’re listing options that won’t arrive for another two months (Note: as of this writing, Staples has Lysol wipes in stock)

Fortunately, there are a couple ways to hack it. Whether you’re looking to keep your hands germ-free, or want to disinfect your surfaces, we’ve found six packs of wipes that could help do the trick.

1. EO Products Everyone Hand Sanitizer Wipes

EO Products says this 30-pack of sanitizing wipes is 99.9% effective against most common germs, to help keep your hands — and surfaces — safe. Made with non-GMO alcohol, the formula also contains pure essential oils like lemon and coconut oil, to leave a light, fresh scent.

hand-sanitizing-wipes

EO Products Hand Sanitizing Wipes, $5.94, available at Lucky Vitamin

2. Babyganics All-Purpose Surface Wipes

This container gets you 75 pre-moistened wipes that harness the power of a plant-based formula to effectively clean everything from furniture to floors.

The formula doesn’t contain any ammonia, bleach, phosphates, phthalates, sulfates, or synthetic dyes, making it great for those with sensitive noses and sensitive skin.

Babyganics says the all-purpose wipes are safe for countertops, wood and electronics too.

babyganics all purpose wipes

Babyganics All-Purpose Wipes, $8.10, available at Lucky Vitamin

3. Good Life All Natural Surface Cleaning Wipes

Good Life says its cleaning wipes are effective on everything from bathroom counters to kitchen appliances, car seats and cribs. That’s thanks to a non-toxic, plant-based formula that’s gentle on surfaces while still packing a ton of cleaning power. These disposable cloths are great for wiping away dirt and grime, and for helping with stain removal.

best cleaning wipes

Good Life Solutions Cleaning Wipes, $13.97, available at Amazon

4. ZAGG Disinfecting Wipes

These mini disinfectant wipes may be designed for your devices, but we like using them to wipe down door knobs, light fixtures, remotes, keys and other small items we come into contact with daily. This formula contains 70% isopropyl alcohol, meeting the CDC-recommended guidelines for at least 70% alcohol content in an effective disinfectant.

The individually-wrapped wipes may be small in size, but this pack gets you 500 wipes in an easy-to-dispense box.

zagg disinfecting wipes

ZAGG Disinfecting Wipes (500-pack), $69.99, available at ZAGG

5. Arm and Hammer Pacifier Wipes

Parents swear by the cleaning power of these pacifier wipes, which they use on everything from toys to furniture to yes, pacifiers too. The food-grade wipes are safe for use even around babies, and while they don’t contain alcohol, the wipes do harness the power of Arm and Hammer baking soda to help refresh and deodorize.

pacifier wipes

Munchkin Pacifier Wipes (36-pack), $3.49, available at Amazon

6. Bravo Sierra Antibacterial Wipes

These military-grade wipes are alcohol-free but use benzalkonium chloride as their active ingredient to eliminate up to 99.99% of dangerous bacteria in 60 seconds or less. Field-tested by members of the U.S. Military, the extra-thick wipes are designed to help you stay clean and refreshed, while its antibacterial properties keep you stink and germ-free.

The wraps are individually wrapped for freshness and leave behind a woodsy scent of white vetiver and cedarwood.

best body wipes

Antibacterial Body Wipes (10-Pack), $10.95, available at Bravo Sierra

ALSO CONSIDER: “How to Make Your Own Sanitizing Wipes”

Of course, you could always do the DIY route too, and this book — currently an Amazon best-seller — promises a step-by-step guide to making your own disinfectant wipes at home.

how to make your own disinfectant wipes

“How to Make Your Own Sanitizing Wipes,” $6.99, available at Amazon

coronavirus, covid-19

