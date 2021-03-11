Every New Grammy Winner Gets This Bulova Watch – Here’s How to Get One for Yourself

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When first-time winning artists hear their names announced Sunday night during the Grammys, they won’t just be walking away from the ceremony with a golden statue for their mantels — they’ll also get a new Bulova watch on their wrists.

The watchmaker has officially teamed up with the Grammy Awards again, with an Exclusive Edition Grammy wristwatch for all the new winners.

Bulova

Bulova designed the elegant model with humble musical nods, including the stainless steel case that the watchmaker says was “percussion-inspired,” and added stainless steel inserts into the watch’s strap, which mimic frets on a guitar. After checking the time, if you look a little closer, you’ll notice there’s even a small Grammy logo stamped into the bracelet below the case — a subtle tip of the hat to the winner’s big night that they can take with them everywhere. The Exclusive Edition also contains a unique material that you probably won’t find in other watches: the grammium alloy from the awards themselves.

“It is an honor and a very unique opportunity for Bulova to use the grammium alloy in these special timepieces,” says Jeffrey Cohen, president of Citizen Watch America (which owns Bulova) in a press release. “These first-time winners can wear this memento as a daily reminder of their incredible musical achievements and now the public can have their own piece featuring this rare material.”

Bulova

Even if you’re not nominated for a Grammy this year, you can still add a music-inspired wristwatch like the Exclusive Edition Grammy timepiece to your watch roll. All of Bulova’s timepieces are available to shop on its site, including the stylish Bulova Special Edition Automatic Grammy watch with its leather strap.

This piece comes with an automatic movement along with a 42-hour power reserve, plus an open dial that reveals all the watch’s intricate details on the inside. From its grammium dial and hour markers that look like guitar picks, to a crown that’ll make you feel like you’re tuning your Fender, it’s the kind of watch music lovers will really appreciate, but you probably wouldn’t know it at first glance.

A nice, playful detail that might bring you back to music lessons is the Circle of Fifths design, which places “C” at the 12 o’clock starting position (just like you learned when starting piano) and gives you five-note time marks from there, which perfectly line up with checking how many minutes have passed. The company also says it has a 100m water resistance rating. While it retails for $850, collectors can buy it right now from Bulova for $680 before it inevitably sells out.

Related: Stream the Grammys on Paramount+

The 63rd Grammy Awards air on CBS starting at 8 p.m. EST on March 14th. You can tune in to catch Sunday night’s performances, from Bad Bunny to Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, and stream “Music’s Biggest Night” on Paramount+ for free. Viewers can sign up for a free one-month trial through the end of March, and it’ll only cost you $5.99 each month once that trial ends.