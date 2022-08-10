RS Recommends: How to Bag the Briefcase That Co-Stars With Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Can a piece of luggage co-star alongside Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson? Bullet Train might have proved that it can, with a TUMI briefcase at the center of the new action movie.

The David Leitch film sees Pitt’s character, a bumbling assassin called Ladybug, caught up in a web of underworld mayhem on a Japanese bullet train — all of which revolves around “The Case That Everyone is After.” The case, which is actually TUMI’s 19 Degree Aluminum Briefcase, was offered as a limited-edition release when the film premiered. Priced at $1,795, all 150 units of the 19 Degree Aluminum case are now sold out, although TUMI says a few of its retail locations still have the briefcase in stock (if you want to play spy and track one down).

Luckily, you can still find other (non-limited-edition) pieces from TUMI’s 19 Degree Aluminum collection, like this sleek aluminum International Carry-On, as well as other high-end briefcases from the brand.

TUMI

Buy: TUMI 19 Degrees Aluminum Carry-On at $1,095

In Bullet Train, the 19 Degree briefcase not only plays a central role in the film’s plot but also in many of its action sequences, being taken up as a weapon-slash-shield in close-quarters fight scenes.

“Myself and my stunt team came up with a bunch of ways to utilize various suitcases in an action set piece,” Bullet Train Head Stund Coordinator Greg Rementer tells Rolling Stone. “Then once the TUMI briefcase was selected, I worked with David [Leitch] and my stunt team to design its use as an action prop in the specific set pieces.”

The Bullet Train stunt team, helmed by Rementer, ended up devising a number of creative stunts with the briefcase, such as, “Using the handle to capture a knife as it’s stabbed at you, spinning it, twisting it, using it to block, open and close, etc.,” he says. “It’s really exciting for me to design and choreograph fights around one object because it forces you to look at it in ways you NEVER would have.”

Rementer, whose stunt coordination can be seen in films from Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw to Atomic Blonde, says his favorite Bullet Train stunt involving the TUMI briefcase happens in a fight between Pitt’s Ladybug and Bad Bunny’s character, The Wolf (spoiler: Ladybug uses the briefcase to kill The Wolf).

Head to Fandango to pick up tickets to Bullet Train in theaters, and shop TUMI’s aluminum bags for some Bullet Train-inspired luggage.