Bud Light Launches a ‘Tailgate Candle’ — Here’s What it Smells Like

Cheering on your favorite teams and streaming NFL games from home has never been easier. But if you’re still missing tailgating, there’s now another way to feel like you’re actually in the parking lot of your favorite stadium on game day, even from the comfort of your couch. This week, Bud Light unveiled a new collaboration with lifestyle brand Homesick, on a new candle specifically made for football fans. It’s called — what else? — the Tailgate Candle.

Buy: Bud Light x Homesick Tailgate Candle at $34

The newly released candle retails for $34, and it’s made with natural soy wax and an organic cotton wick. For $15, you can even personalize the label, making it a good gift for the football fan in your life. And with its can-like look, it’ll fit right in with your game day setup, right in between your cold beers and a plate of wings.

But what does the Tailgate Candle smell like exactly? Homesick says you can expect notes of “lawn chairs, hops and fresh jersey” (think: cotton or a fresh laundry smell), plus familiar scents of grass, cedar, the “ol’ pigskin” (leather) and smoked charcoal. Homesick also says there are hints of “bleachers and dried face paint” in the fragrance, though it’s more of a woody note than anything.

According to Homesick, the candle comes in a 13.75-ounce size, and it should burn for anywhere between 60 to 80 hours total. Depending on how much football you’re going to watch, you’ll be able to burn it for most of the season, though you might want to stock up on a couple to make sure you’re never without that specific tailgating scent.

This makes a great pick-up for your next home viewing party or y’know, for an actual tailgate outdoors. It comes in a collectible gift box too, making it a great gift for football fans and beer lovers alike.

“Bud Light fans have been chomping at the bit to get out there and cheer on their favorite football team with a beer in hand,” Corey Brown, senior director of digital at Bud Light, says, in a press release. “As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, we wanted to reward football fans with an extra special way to ring in game day this year. Homesick nailed the feeling that you can only get when gearing up for a great game.”

You can shop the Tailgate Candle and more Homesick releases here — just don’t forget to pick up a six-pack of Bud Light for the cooler, too.