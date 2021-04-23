Fashion Kings BTS Announced as the Newest Louis Vuitton Ambassadors

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS made a stylish statement at the Grammys last month when they turned up in custom Louis Vuitton suits – now it turns out they may have been making a not-so-subtle announcement as well.

The pop superstars were officially introduced Thursday as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. As part of the new partnership, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin will be teaming up with the French fashion house on a number of special projects and are expected to be outfitted in LV in upcoming performances and appearances.

In a press release announcing BTS’ new role, Louis Vuitton calls them “one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world,” adding that “BTS’ ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House.”

The fashion brand also tweeted the announcement alongside a new picture of the guys sporting pastel-hued LV looks. The tweet calls them “pop icons,” and recognized the members for their “uplifting messages that impart a positive influence.”

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

In a statement, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh says that he spent time with the group to go over creative visions and ideas for the brand, though he stopped short of revealing what exactly the guys have in store. “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” Abloh says. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

“Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us,” adds BTS, in a press release.

Aside from their chart-topping music, BTS has quickly become an influential fashion force as well, with entire Reddit threads and Instagram accounts dedicated to their style. While the guys are no stranger to high fashion — they were outfitted in Gucci for their “Dynamite” video, and have sported everything from Dior to Saint Laurent in other appearances — this is the first time they are teaming up officially with a fashion house.

The group did appear in a global campaign for FILA’s “Project 7” collection last winter, and their other current partnerships include a new temporary tattoo line with Inkbox and an ongoing collaboration with Samsung, with BTS-branded phones and earbuds (which are still available here).