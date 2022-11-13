Jin’s Love for Ramen Helped Him Land This New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Jin sang about “My Universe” in BTS’ 2021 hit with Coldplay, little did the singer know something he put into the universe years ago would be soon find success too.

The global superstar has just been announced as the new face of Jin Ramen, a popular instant noodle brand from the Korean food company Ottogi. Jin’s new commercial for the brand was released Friday, showing the singer preparing a pack of instant ramen and then slurping up a warm bowl of noodles served traditional-style with vegetables and a poached egg.

Want to buy Jin Ramen online? The Korean-style instant noodles are now available to buy online on Amazon, in a blue-packaged mild version and a red-packaged spicy version. Both versions include the noodles, vegetable packets and ramen broth packets.

Though the singer (full name Kim Seok-jin) coincidentally shares a name with the ramen label, it’s no coincidence that he’s been tapped as an ambassador for the brand. Sharp-eyed ARMY shared a video from 2016 where Jin talks about his love for Jin Ramen while eating with his group members, adding, “I’ll model for them someday.”

Jin’s dream has now come true, with Ottogi officially making him the face of Jin Ramen. In a post on Instagram, Ottogi cites Jin’s down-to-earth persona (and excellent taste), saying the singer “is sincere in eating, as much as in music — and always sincere in taste.”

The Jin and Ottogi ramen collaboration comes on the heels of another big release for the singer, who unveiled his new solo track “The Astronaut” in October.

Ramyeon, the Korean version of instant noodles, meantime, is also mentioned in the recently-released BTS cookbook, BTS Recipe Book: Book of Tasty Stories. The book, which features recipes cooked and enjoyed by BTS, came after fans asked about the Korean dishes the guys are often seen eating in their videos and live streams.

More proof that this Jin Ramen collaboration was perhaps pre-written in the stars? Jin Ramen is one of the oldest brands of instant soup noodles in Korea, having first hit store shelves in 1988 — four years before BTS’ Jin was even born.