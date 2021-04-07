 BTS Inkbox Tattoo Collection 2021: Shop Group's Temporary Tattoos Here - Rolling Stone
BTS Get Inked for New (Temporary) Tattoo Collection

Eleven individual tattoos will be released as part of the collection, which is inspired by the artwork for the group’s hit song, “Dynamite”

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Light it up like dynamite” with temporary tattoo company Inkbox’s newest collection, created in collaboration with BTS. The new collection draws from the themes of the group’s Grammy-nominated single, “Dynamite,” and kicks off a year-long partnership with HYBE IP, the new subsidiary of Big Hit Music.

Eleven individual tattoos will be released as part of the collection, and fans will easily be able to identify elements from “Dynamite’s” music video and single artwork, from the BTS members’ silhouettes, to retro flowers and shooting stars. Every order of the tattoos will also include one of three collectible 8 x 10-inch prints and special BTS packaging.

Buy: BTS Tattoo Collection at Inkbox

The semi-permanent tattoos mimic the appearance and feel of a genuine tattoo, and Inkbox says the tattoos can stay visible for up to two weeks. The company says the tattoos are skin-safe, waterproof, and cruelty-free, “creating a safe, unique way to express oneself.”

“Inking a deal with a partner as iconic as BTS is incredibly exciting for the Inkbox community,” Inkbox CEO and Co-founder, Tyler Handley tells Rolling Stone. “Our brand is on a mission to spread self-expression and inclusivity, and we think BTS celebrates those same values—making this the perfect mash-up for our customers.”

BTS has always been known to spread messages of self-love and self-expression through their music and styling. They’ve been champions for self-acceptance as well, and the group recently spoke up to denounce the surge of anti-Asian racism and violence. “We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians,” they wrote in a statement. “We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

Pricing for the BTS Inkbox tattoos range from $16-20 each, and the complete set of eleven tattoos retails for $130. The collection will be available starting April 14 on Inkbox.com. You can also join the waitlist to be the first to get the BTS tattoo collection here.

