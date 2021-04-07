BTS Show Off Their Outdoorsy Side With New Camping Gear Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans can now show off their love for BTS in the great outdoors with the group’s new collaboration with Helinox, a Korean-based brand known for their portable chairs, cots, tables and outdoor equipment.

The BTS x Helinox collection includes camping furniture essentials like the Helinox table, a foldable chair, and the Cot One Convertible camping bed with legs. All the pieces have geometric designs, adorned in the group’s signature deep purple color. Aside from compact and portable gear, there are also bags you can use for everyday wear, or to take on your next trek, like the Gym Sack and Sacochie (essentially a satchel/pouch hybrid).

Helinox

From the Helinox Creative Center and flagship store in Seoul, Korea, the Helinox design team worked to create unique embossed designs for their accessories, including BTS-inspired take on logos and subtle icons. The BTS Name Patches are the only non-gear piece in the collection, but fans can still wear them on a hike to show off their BTS pride.

BTS themselves are no stranger to outdoorsman skills. This collaboration would fit right in to the group’s hit camping reality series last year, In the Soop (“soop” means forest in Korean). Spending a week in the forest, they showed that even hard-working Grammy nominees take the time to focus on rest and relaxation.

Helinox

But the collaborations don’t stop there—BTS also recently teamed up with temporary tattoo company Inkbox for a new collection based on their Grammy-nominated single, “Dynamite,” kicking off a year-long partnership with HYBE IP, the new subsidiary of Big Hit Music.

Pricing for the BTS x Helinox collection ranges from $10-$575, and is available online now. Since only limited quantities are available, check out the gear now on Helinox.com before everything is sold out.