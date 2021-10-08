BTS Release Special-Edition Logo Collectible for Korean ‘Hangul Day’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS is celebrating “Hangul Day” with a collectible alphabet-inspired edition of their iconic logo statue. Released in collaboration with merch brand, Sideshow, the Premium BTS Logo: Hangeul Edition pays homage to Hangul Day (or Hangeul Day) in South Korea, a.k.a. the Korean Alphabet Day.

Celebrated every October 9, Hangul Day commemorates the invention and proclamation of Hangul, the alphabet of the Korean language, and has been designated as a national holiday since 1970. This is the 575th anniversary of Hangul, which was made the official writing system of Korea in 1446.

Sideshow

The new BTS collaboration introduces a Hangul version of the sculpted, BTS logo statue, one of the group’s most iconic symbols (meant to depict a set of doors opening outward to possibility).

Measuring seven inches tall and 4.5 inches wide, the piece features a colorful array of Korean alphabet characters (Hangul) over tonal letters outlined on a black background. This special-edition collectible statue rests on a simple black display base with the initials BTS imprinted on one side, and the ARMY symbol on the other side.

The words in the center of the symbol read “Bangtan Sonyeondan”, the full version of the acronym, BTS. Sideshow says “These symbols exist in harmony, bringing together past and present in one elegant design and placing BTS right at the heart of the customers.”

The Premium BTS Logo: Hangul Edition is available now on Sideshow.com for $55. The site is taking pre-orders right now, and the full unit is expected to ship in January. Sideshow says this was produced in extremely limited quantities, so fans will want to add to cart while units are still available.

The new BTS collectible is the latest merch release from BTS and Sideshow. The Sideshow website also sells officially-licensed BTS figurines, art prints and cool “designer toys.” Pricing ranges from $45 to $195 and you can shop the full BTS collection here.

It’s also fitting that BTS is helping to promote Hangul Day. According to online language learning site Duolingo, interest in learning the Korean language has increased, thanks to the success of groups like BTS. Duolingo’s first-ever “Year in Language” report, found that Korean courses saw a 20% growth in the U.S. last year, ranking #5 on the list of top languages customers have been studying on Duolingo. Globally, Korean ranks as the 7th most-popular language to study online.

According to Duolingo, “The Korean culture phenomenon, which has already taken the music industry by storm, is unsurprisingly topping a new chart — language learning. With the explosive success of bands, such as BTS and Blackpink, more and more people want to be fully immersed in the culture and have taken on learning Korean.”

In additon to music, Duolingo says “breakout Korean dramas on Netflix and the buzz around Best Picture Oscar-winner Parasite may have sparked this new explosive interest in learning Korean from users.”