RS Recommends: Funko Unveils New BTS Collection Inspired by ‘Butter’ Music Video

BTS just hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart, thanks to their new album Proof, and the popular South Korean boy band has more in the mix for their superfans — even amidst news that the musical group is set to take a hiatus. Today, Funko unveiled an exclusive collab with BTS debuting seven unique Funko Pop! Rocks collectible figurines, each based off of the swoon-worthy members of the band.

Funko Pop!

Buy: Pop! Rocks: BTS S3 - 7 Pack at $83.88

These Funko Pop! Rocks: BTS collectibles showcase Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in 4-inch tall replicas, each sporting the outfit and hair they did in the Butter music video. Each BTS Funko Pop! Rocks collectible can be bought separately, although you can buy the Walmart exclusive 7-pack which contains all seven collectible BTS members for $83.88. The collection is currently available for pre-order only, with the items shipping in early December.

If you’re familiar with the chart-topping song, you’ll recognize the outfits the collective is sporting, including the iconic all-white suit and multi-colored rainbow hair, Jimin sported in the Butter music video. Plus, each Funko Pop! Rocks BTS figurine holds a small mugshot sign with their name etched on it, similar to the official music video.

This is not the first time Funko has released a BTS-themed collection. If you’re looking for previous launches check out these BTS fan favorites. That said, the Butter-themed BTS collab is the first to hit the collectible market in a while, just on the tails of the band topping charts once again.

You can buy each Funko Pop! Rocks: BTS figurine at Walmart. If you’re interested in the full collection, grab the Walmart-exclusive seven-pack, which features each BTS member in their Butter music video garb with the mugshot sign.

We do expect stocks to sell out quickly, so pre-order the new Funko x BTS collection now.

