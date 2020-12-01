BTS’ Big Week Just Got Bigger, With the Debut of Their New Global FILA Campaign

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s another big week for BTS. Fresh off another Number One album and their third chart-topping single in a row, the global superstars unveiled their new FILA partnership Monday, with the launch of “Project 7,” a new BTS-fronted apparel, accessories and collection for FILA.

Available now on FILA.com, the limited-edition collection is modeled by all seven members of the group, and represents BTS’ first campaign with FILA since they were announced as global brand ambassadors for the company earlier this year.

Inspired by military looks and utilitarian function, the capsule collection features a mix of everyday layering pieces (think tees, hoodies and zip-ups), along with cold weather essentials like parkas, quilted jackets and hats. Four new sneaker silhouettes have also been released, with two colorways in each style. The collection also includes a selection of bags, backpacks and socks.

The military inspiration runs throughout the pieces, with durable materials and plenty of camo prints and army hues to go around. Subtle FILA and “Project 7” branding embellish a selection of styles throughout the line.

BTS were first announced as global ambassadors for FILA back in October, with the new deal expected to see the guys sporting FILA at select appearances in South Korea, and around the world. The seven-member group had previously been sponsored by PUMA, but decided to partner with FILA after their PUMA contract expired.

Prices in the new BTS-fronted “Project 7” collection range from $17 for accessories to $220 for outerwear. The collection is available exclusively on FILA.com.