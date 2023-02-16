Build It Up Like Dynamite: BTS Is Getting Shrunk Down For Their Very Own LEGO Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From Samsonite luggage, to Samsung earbuds, BTS has had no lack of support while they’re currently off working on various solo projects. But out of all their unexpected collabs, the most recent has been LEGO announcing BTS’ own set inspired by the music video for the K-pop group’s multi-platinum single.

BTS Army can now shine through the (miniature) city with a little funk and soul on the set of “Dynamite”, featuring shrunk-down, LEGO brick versions of the disco, record store, donut store, ice-cream truck and more from the iconic MV. Of course, you’ll also get LEGO minifigures of the group members themselves — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — to add to the different locations, or to be placed on the special stage with mini-mics (you can even turn the wheel to see them dance, but we won’t promise the dance moves will be nearly as impressive).

LEGO

Buy BTS Dynamite LEGO Set $99.99

The BTS Dynamite set will be available early March 2023 at both LEGO retail shops and the LEGO.com website for $99.99. But pieces are moving fast — we expect to see this set sell out quickly, as most BTS merch usually does. Trending Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’ She Spent Two Years Writing for an Acclaimed Album — and Made Only $4,000 One of the Most Controversial Movies Ever Is Back in Theaters Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House

You can find your building groove with this play-and-display model whether you’re a collector and master builder, or just a huge fan. There are impressive details within the 749-pieces, like miniaturized BTS records in the record store, buildable palm trees, and a basketball hoop in front of the wall with the music video’s mural. The new set wasn’t actually sponsored by the super group itself, but created as part of the LEGO company’s Lego Ideas program, which is essentially the Kickstarter of LEGO kits. Creators can submit their ideas and fans can vote for the best set designs for the chance at being turned into an actual, retailed LEGO model.

The BTS Dynamite set was originally submitted by the American duo Josh (JBBrickFanatic) and Jacob (BangtanBricks) in 2021. “Jacob had the BTS knowledge, and he was able to direct my build in the proper way,” said Josh in a statement on LEGO’s site. “I watched the music video over and over and tried to capture its essence in the LEGO bricks. It was insane when the project went viral online overnight.” Previous LEGO Ideas that made it to fruition included other pop culture sets like the Central Perk cafe from Friends, and Jerry’s apartment from Seinfeld.

So if you want to light it up like dynamite with LEGOs, keep an eye out for when the BTS Dynamite LEGO drops online at LEGO.com.