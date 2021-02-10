BTS Preview New Collectibles and Artwork Collab With Limited-Edition Fine Art Print

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking to adorn your walls with some BTS-inspired art? You’ll want to check out the Grammy-nominated group’s new collaboration with Sideshow, a California-based collectibles company.

The licensing partnership kicks off this spring with a range of limited-edition products celebrating BTS and “their legacy as artists.” Among the items in the collection: the cleverly-named “deluxe statues” (a.k.a. 3D figurines) that take inspiration from the group’s live performances, and a statue inspired by the iconic BTS logo. There will also be several luxury fine art prints available in a variety of sizes and formats.

While fans will have to wait a little longer for the full reveal of the 3D collectibles, the first 2D BTS piece is available for preorder now. The BTS: IDOL Fine Art Print by artist Ian MacDonald (pictured above) pays tribute to the group’s iconic 2018 Melon Music Awards performance of their single “Idol.” The colorful college features illustrations of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and is an ode to their dazzling visuals as well as the elements of Korean culture BTS brought to the stage during the Korean awards show.

The fine art giclee is available on paper or canvas backing, and can come framed or unframed. The limited-edition print comes in two different sizes: 12 x 16 inches and 18 x 24 inches. It also features a digital artist’s signature, and an embossed seal of authenticity as a part of the BTS collaboration.

Sideshow has worked with BTS in the past, with a line of collectible art figurines featuring “symbolic scenes of the characters in BTS Universe (BU), based on BTS music and messages,” designed by Sticky Monster Lab.

With more reveals promised for later in 2021, ARMY and collectors alike can RSVP to get the latest updates on the collectibles line, as well as a first look as more info comes out.