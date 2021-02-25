BTS Launch Second Casetify Collection for Anniversary of Their Hit Song, ‘ON’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Following a highly successful collaboration in late 2019, BTS is teaming up with the buzzy lifestyle brand Casetify once again for a new accessories line celebrating the anniversary of “ON,” the second single from “Map of the Soul: 7.“

While the last BTS Casetify collaboration drew from the bubbly visuals of “Boy With Luv,” the “ON” collection has a darker look and draws from the track’s music video, which reached 1.54 million concurrent viewers upon its release, making it the biggest YouTube premiere of all time. Currently, the video boasts 234 billion views and its accompanying film, ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima, has reached 330 billion.

The collection includes limited-edition BTS phone cases, wireless chargers, AirPod cases, watch straps and more. Army will easily identify the lyrics “Bring the pain” from “ON” along with nods to the track’s music video and theme of never giving up.

Casetify

Casetify

“We’re honored to join BTS for the celebration of their hit song,” Casetify CEO and co-founder Wes Ng tells Rolling Stone. “Our hope is that the community enjoys this collection while finding accessories that represent their passion for self-expression.”

Phone cases will retail for $40 USD and up, while AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories will range from $25 to $69.

The waitlist for the BTS “ON” collection will go live today at 9PM PST on Casetify.com/BTS and the collection will be available to shop globally on March 9th.