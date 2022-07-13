BTS and Casetify Return for Fifth Partnership With ‘Permission to Dance’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Casetify is tapping BTS once again for a limited-edition collection of tech accessories that feature motifs from the band’s 2021 single, “Permission to Dance.” This is the fifth time the tech accessories brand has worked with BTS, with previous BTS x Casetify collections having featured designs inspired by the group’s singles, “Butter,” “Dynamite,” “ON,” and “Boy with Luv.”

The “Permission to Dance” collection draws inspiration from the hit song’s lyrics as well as elements from the music video, which currently boasts more than 500 million views on YouTube. The song also debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, dethroning “Butter” from the top spot. In addition to the standard set of products that have been featured in previous collections (think BTS phone cases and Apple Watch straps), the “Permission to Dance” collection features a special-edition bead strap adorned with the BTS logo, along with Magsafe products and Apple Airtag holders.

Buy: BTS x Casetify Collection at $25+

“The fifth installment of our collaboration series [with BTS] brings shoppers an all new capsule inspired by their song ‘Permission to Dance,’ serving as an everyday reminder to radiate love and positivity,” says Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of Casetify.

The collection launches on July 26 with shipping available worldwide to reach Army across the globe. Pricing for the collection ranges between $25-75. Fans can sign up for priority access today on www.casetify.com/bts.

The members of BTS have recently ramped up solo activities after having announced a new chapter last month, proving that the group is not planning on slowing down. Just last week, BTS and Army celebrated ARMY Day, the day their fandom was officially called Army.