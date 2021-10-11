BTS Unveils Delicious-Looking Phone Case Collection Inspired by ‘Butter’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS is back is keeping it smooth like—well, you know, with their latest collaboration with phone accessories brand, Casetify.

The latest BTS x Casetify collection is inspired by the group’s second English-language single, “Butter” and is the fourth collaboration between Casetify and the chart-topping stars, after lines inspired by “Dynamite,” “Boy with Luv” and “ON.”

Buy: BTS x Casetify Butter Collection at $29+

Inspired by the hit single of the summer, the “Butter” collection features iPhone cases, as well as a range of products that include Apple Watch bands, grip stands, wireless chargers, sling bags, and AirPod cases, with retro-inspired colors and cheeky breakfast-related designs. The collection’s lineup even has a “Stick of Butter” case, that perfectly mimics an actual 4 oz pack of butter (remember when those butter sales skyrocketed?).

Aside from iPhone cases, the BTS x Casetify “Butter” collection also has a new Nintendo Switch carrying pouch — a new limited-edition case that’s sure to melt the hearts of fans. It’s perfect for carrying around a Switch with the extended strap and clip for earbud cases, which Casetify also has Butter-fied versions of. Pricing for the “Butter” collection ranges from $29 to 79 on Casetify.com.

Just like Casetify’s previous Army-approved collections, this one shows off iconography from their music video and takes inspiration from social media promotions for the group’s respective single, like the teaser video of a pat of butter melting for an hour.

The collection launches on October 12th, with products available to ship worldwide. Fans can sign up for the virtual waitlist at casetify.com/bts-butter. The rest of Casetify’s collections are available to shop now on Casetify.com.

It’s an exciting time for BTS, who just released tickets to their upcoming “Permission to Dance Onstage” concert in LA. This concert will mark the first time BTS have performed live for an in-person audience since their 2019 ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ World Tour (tickets have mostly sold out, but you can find some still available here at Vivid Seats).