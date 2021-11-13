Bruno Mars Put Together Cocktail Pairings for Every Track on the New Silk Sonic Album

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bruno Mars’ new album pairs the R&B crooner with rapper and singer Anderson .Paak, for An Evening With Silk Sonic — the debut release from the retro-inspired duo. Now, Mars is putting together another pairing of sorts, as part of a new promotion with his SelvaRey Rum brand.

To celebrate Silk Sonic’s new release, Mars has created nine different SelvaRey Rum cocktails that pair with each song on the album’s track list. Per a release from the rum brand, “Fans can sip while they jam with the same dancing juice the Silk Sonic duo will be sipping themselves in celebration of their new album launch.”

Among the cocktails on the list: Mars’ version of an espresso martini, designed to be paired with track number seven, “777.” The recipe includes 1 ½ oz. SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, 1 oz. espresso, ¾ oz. coffee liqueur and ¼ part Crème de Menthe.

SelvaRey Rum

SelvaRey Chocolate is a full bodied, five-year-old rum infused with natural chocolate, and the bottle was the first flavored spirit to win the prestigious Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. It also received the highest rating for any flavored spirit in the history of The Tasting Panel, with a score of 95 Points.

Other drinks include a “Cadillac Mojito” (designed to be paired with the album’s intro track); a sweet and creamy “Coquito” (paired with “Leave the Door Open”); and the “Owner’s Reserve on the Rocks,” which, as the name suggests, is pouring SelvaRey’s 40% ABV Owner’s Reserve aged rum, over ice. Mars suggests sipping on that drink while listening to track number three, “Fly As Me.”

SelvaRey Rum

SelvaRey says its Owner’s Reserve rum was hand-selected by Mars from the cellars of Master Blender Francisco “Don Pancho” Fernandez. The sipping rum combines 15-year and 25-year-old blends, which produce aromas of caramelized brown sugar, pipe tobacco, sherry, and orange peel, while finishing with silky notes of baked apple crumble and roasted Brazil nut.

You can see a full list of cocktail pairings and rum offerings over at the SelvaRey website. Mars and Paak, meantime, were spotted celebrating their new album at LA hotspot, Delilah, Friday night. The two surprised the crowd with an impromptu performance of “Leave the Door Open” and teased a couple of other songs off their new album as well.

Though Mars recently posted on Instagram that Silk Sonic was “officially open for compliments, critiques, complaints, and think pieces,” at least for one night at Delilah, those in attendance were just happy to dance and sing along.