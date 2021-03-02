Bruno Mars Unveils ‘Ricky Regal’ Alter Ego for New Lacoste Collaboration

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bowie gave us Ziggy Stardust, Beyonce had Sasha Fierce, and now, Bruno Mars is introducing us to his musical alter ego, Ricky Regal, as part of a new fashion collaboration with Lacoste.

The Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection launches this week and features a range of retro-styled T-shirts, tracksuits, footwear and accessories inspired by Miami nightlife, Sixties and Seventies’ glamor, and the shared euphoria of singing and dancing to live music.

Highlights include relaxed sweatsuits, oversized shorts and graphic tees that incorporate the iconic Lacoste crocodile logo with a stylized “Ricky Regal” font. The classic Lacoste polo also gets an update, with bold new prints, and a chic velvet version too. Lacoste says the vibe is “everyday sports luxury,” calling out Ricky Regal’s “flamboyant rhythm” and the collection’s “seductive palette of strong colors” (think: mustard yellows, rich blues and deep purples, with some hippie motifs and tie-dye prints thrown in for good measure).

Lacoste

Lacoste says discussions around the partnership started more than two years ago, beginning “organically with conversations amongst mutual friends and colleagues.” Mars soon jumped on board, with the musician working closely with Lacoste’s creative director, Louise Trotter, on the project, first meeting in person at the brand’s Parisian headquarters, before Covid restrictions forced their design sessions online. Still, “much of the foundation was already created from the in-person sessions,” Lacoste confirms.

The company says Mars had a clear vision for Ricky Regal, his designer alter ego, from the start. “Bruno was passionate about Lacoste x Ricky Regal being unique, fresh, bold, luxurious and fun,” a source tells Rolling Stone. “Bruno had a very clear vision of what he wanted this to be and was deeply involved every step of the way, leading the creative process closely with Louise. The dynamic duo complimented and challenged one another in the best way possible.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines,” adds Mars, in a press release. “Lacoste was the first and only brand that said, ‘Bruno we want you to make this truly yours.’ The respect of such creative freedom coming from a heritage fashion house was an honor.”

As for the new name, the singer says it’s pretty simple, actually: “When I’m on stage, my name is Bruno Mars,” he says. “When I’m making lavish luxurious garments, I go by Ricky Regal.”

Lacoste

The Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection is being made available with gender-fluid sizing and styles. In addition to apparel, the collection includes four pairs of crocodile-branded slides and socks, as well as a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The collection launches March 5 in select retailers worldwide. It will then be available beginning March 8 at select Lacoste boutiques and at lacoste.com. Those in Los Angeles can also visit the new Lacoste Melrose Place concept store, along with custom experiences at The Webster New York and Los Angeles and UNKNWN in Miami, where guests will be able to grab a drink and shop while listening to a custom playlist curated by Mars (“The music is an important component of the Ricky Regal experience,” Lacoste says).

The new Lacoste collaboration comes on the heels of another recent Mars collab: the singer announced last week that he was teaming up with Anderson .Paak on a new duo called Silk Sonic. Not be outdone, Paak also appears in campaign images for the Lacoste line, posing alongside his new bandmate in one of the collection’s Sixties-inspired shirts.