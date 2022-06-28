‘High’ Fashion: Willie Nelson Unveils Clothing Collab Inspired by His Greatest Hits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Willie Nelson’s “iconic music and rebellious spirit” are the inspirations behind a new clothing and accessories collaboration with So-Cal lifestyle brand, Brixton. The Willie Nelson Collection, available to shop online at Brixton.com, features graphic tees, hats, bandanas and cut and sew items (think denim shirts and overalls), all adorned with Nelson’s image, moniker and motifs.

The collection combines country-inspired looks with nods to 1970s Americana and vintage wear. The tees and tank tops all have a soft, worn-in feel, while details like single-point pocket flaps and contrast-color buttons on the shirts add to the western inspiration. The overalls, meantime, come with red, white and blue straps (a nod to Nelson’s iconic guitar strap), while the singer’s famous song lyrics “On the Road Again” are showcased across a series of slogan tees and bandanas.

Brixton

Buy: Willie Nelson x Brixton Collection at $29+

In a press release, Brixton says it wanted to “bring the ‘Willie way of life’ to a new generation – hitting the open road, playing by your own rules, and making memories worth writing a song about.”

While Brixton has partnered with brands like Fender in the past, they say Nelson was the first person that came to mind when it came to collaborating with a musician, calling him a “quintessentially American icon.”

Brixton

Buy: Willie Nelson x Brixton Collection at $29+

“As a brand that looks to the past to inspire our present, we instantly knew a Willie Nelson collaboration fit us perfectly,” Brixton VP of Brand Marketing, Davide Mattucci, tells Rolling Stone. “Brixton gravitates toward the musicians, artists, and creators who forge their own way forward and blaze entirely new trails. Our product collaborations are meant to celebrate that rebellious sprit and be a bit unexpected. This collaboration is a perfect example of that approach.”

Related: See Willie Nelson’s Rolling Stone Cover Tee

This is an officially-licensed collaboration, and Brixton worked directly with Nelson’s team to review and approve all the designs. A rep for Brixton says the singer personally shared his feedback and input to help the design team arrive at the final collection.

While Brixton is best-known for its full-brim hats and fedoras, the collection with Nelson also includes casual headwear like snapback baseball caps. There are also straw hats and wool cowboy hats included as part of the drop.

Brixton

Buy: Willie Nelson On the Road Bandana at $29

Produced in partnership with Bravado, The Willie Nelson Collection is available at Brixton.com and in stores July 1. Pricing ranges from $29 for a Willie Nelson bandana to $189 for the denim overalls. Pieces are expected to sell quickly so we recommend adding your favorites to cart before they sell out.