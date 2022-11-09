Electric Collab: Brixton and Fender Team Up for Latest Jaguar Guitar-Inspired Apparel Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Southern California-based apparel brand Brixton set out to create its latest collection with Fender, the clothing company looked to the instrument maker’s past and rock history for a little inspiration. The result? A new apparel and accessories collection that takes its cues from Fender’s iconic Jaguar guitar nearly six decades after it first hit the music scene in 1962.

Brixton and Fender’s new line, officially called the 60th Anniversary Jaguar Guitar Collection, marks the third collaboration between the two companies. Out now, it includes a wide variety of pieces to take you from the studio to the stage and everywhere in between this fall and winter.

With prices starting at $30 and going up to $149, the new limited-edition line ranges from Nineties-style graphic tees and oversized, grunge-inspired flannel jackets, to classic, bandana-covered fedoras and snapback caps, below — all a nod to the Jaguar and the different rock eras it’s been a part of over the years.

The two companies say they named the collab’s pieces after different parts of the Jaguar guitar. According to a press release, the instrument’s “unique shape and high-visibility chrome details” played a role in the new line’s style inspiration, too, right down to the hats’ “pop-color pick pockets.”

“The synergy between Brixton and Fender only gets stronger as we hope to inspire musicians and creatives alike through our continued collaborations,” says Richard Bussey, Fender’s vice president of accessories, lifestyle, and licensing in a statement.

“Our shared ethos of bringing music, creativity, and innovation to the forefront of design — along with a storied history of welcoming together diverse cultures and creators — is a special moment for us especially as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar guitar,” Bussey says.

All 12 pieces of the new Brixton and Fender collection are available to order online starting today at Fender.com and Brixton.com. As for the Fender itself, fans can pick up a Jaguar of their own, including models inspired by Kurt Cobain’s own 1965 Jaguar, a Johnny Marr Jaguar guitar, and even a 60th anniversary Jaguar to go with your new threads.