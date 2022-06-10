Britney Spears’ Makeup Artist on Singer’s Wedding: ‘She Looked Gorgeous and Happy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears finally married her longtime love Sam Asghari on Thursday, and the bride got a royal makeup look fitting for the Queen of Pop.

Spears tapped celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury – herself known as the Queen of Glow – to help design a timeless bridal look for her big day. Tilbury, whose eponymous makeup and skincare brand is beloved by celebrities like Liv Tyler, Nicole Kidman and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, says she worked with Spears to create a “timeless, universally-flattering, rose petal pink bridal look,” giving the singer a “beautifying love glow.”

Tilbury used many of her best-selling products on Spears, including the brand’s Beautiful Skin Foundation (in the shade 8N) and Magic Away Concealer (in shade 6 medium). As someone who’s always loved a good tan (whether from her trips to Hawaii or with the help of some good makeup) Spears also got a little sun-kissed glow on her wedding day from Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Bronzer.

Tilbury finished off Spears’ bridal makeup with the singer’s signature smokey eye and — by Spears’ request — a pop of pink (natch) for “the perfect nude-pink bridal lip (Tilbury used her Lip Cheat liner pencil in the “Pillow Talk” shade and her Matte Revolution Lipstick, also in “Pillow Talk” to get the look).

“I was so thrilled and honored to be asked to design Britney’s bridal beauty look,” says Tilbury. “Britney is the Queen of Pop and an icon of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy.”

Tilbury says Spears was a perfect canvas for her makeup, calling her “a natural beauty [with] the most mesmerizing big, brown eyes.”

The makeup artist also worked with Donatella Versace, who designed Spears’ wedding dress, reception dress and two after-party outfits. “We wanted to create a timeless, glowing look that complemented and enhanced all four of her custom Versace gowns, designed by my talented friend, Donatella,” Tilbury says. “[And] we created a glowy, dreamy, flattering day-to-night look that worked with her dress changes.”

While Tilbury was unable to make it to the star-studded nupitals, her niece, Sofia Tilbury, helped to bring the vision to life, working directly with Spears on her wedding day. “It was an honor to be part of such a special, magical moment in Britney’s life and I loved being there to bring Charlotte and Britney’s bridal beauty vision to life,” says Sofia Tilbury, who is an in-demand makeup artist in her own right. “She was the most gorgeous bride, absolutely breathtaking!”

Prior to the actual wedding, Charlotte Tilbury helped Spears prep for the event with her so-called “Magic recipe for glowing skin.” Among the products used: Tilbury’s Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Charlotte’s Magic Cream and a Cryo-Recovery Mask & Eye Serum, which the brand says helps “improve the appearance of radiance and leave skin looking and feeling firmer.”

At the end of the day, Tilbury says she hopes Spears’ wedding is the sign of only good things to come for the singer and her new husband. “She looked so gorgeous and happy,” Tilbury says. “I’m sending so much love, light and magic to Britney and Sam for their fabulous, fun-filled future together.”