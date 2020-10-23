Britney Spears Drops New Merch Collaboration

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears may be taking a break from the spotlight, but the pop superstar is giving fans a chance to re-live her glory days with the release of an all-new merchandise collaboration with Loot Crate. The Britney Spears Limited Edition Series Loot Crate launches today, with a box of merch inspired by the singer’s 14-time platinum debut single, “Baby One More Time.”

The officially licensed partnership will include three more boxes filled with exclusive fan gear, Britney-themed apparel, and one-of-a-kind accessories. Each crate is named after one of Spears’ biggest hits, launching with the “Baby One More Time” box this month. Subsequent boxes will be themed after “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Toxic,” and “Circus.”

The “Baby One More Time” box pays homage to Spears’ debut release, which Rolling Stone recently named as the greatest debut single of all time. The corresponding crate is filled with merchandise and collectibles released just for this collaboration, including a tie-dye hoodie, notebook, pom-pom pen, and a stainless steel tumbler.

Anyone who purchases the crate will also get first dibs in pre-ordering a new limited-edition Britney Spears doll. The 12-inch doll is fully posable and features a custom-sewn outfit inspired by the now-iconic schoolgirl uniform in the “Baby One More Time” video. The collectible doll retails for $39.99 here and the set includes a stand, doll accessories and a windowpane display box.

Spears has stayed relatively quiet since postponing her Las Vegas residency in 2019, reportedly due to her father’s failing heath (curiously, she recently filed a motion to have him removed from overseeing her conservatorship). The singer did drop a previously unreleased track, “Mood Ring,” in May, and she tweeted her support for the interactive, Britney-themed museum, “The Zone,” earlier in the year, though she did not attend its opening.

Fans have continued to show their support for the pop princess. “Mood Ring” shot to Number One on the iTunes charts immediately after its release, while tickets to “The Zone” were selling out before the pop-up space was shut down due to the coronavirus. And while some supporters of the #FreeBritney movement have questioned the motivation behind these projects, many steadfast fans are eager to continue throwing their support — and dollars — behind their beloved artist.

Spears has not yet promoted or commented on the new merch collection with Loot Crate, but a rep from the company says the partnership was officially licensed by her team.

The first crate of the Britney Spears Limited Edition Series is available to order now and ships in December. Each quarterly themed crate costs $59.99 and is available to order on LootCrate.com. The limited-run series is one-of-a-kind, so once each crate is sold out, it will not be available again.