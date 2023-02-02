Clemson Basketball Player Who (Almost) Lost a Testicle Just Landed an Underwear Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

An NCAA basketball star is turning into a horrific injury to his family jewels into a decent bit of loot for his college career.

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway was lifting weights last week when he says his testicles — wait for it — exploded. “This morning I went to lift,” he explained, in a video posted to social media. “I came back. I took a nap. When I woke up from my nap, my balls and my nutsack were exploded,” he continued. “Now, I go to the doctor and I have surgery. Three hours later, my balls are reduced to their normal size.”

Doctors later attributed Galloway’s condition to something called “testicular torsion,” a condition that cuts off blood flow to the testicles. The treatment for testicular torsion is emergency surgery and — in the most severe cases — removal of the affected testicles themselves.

While Galloway will be taking time off the basketball court for the next little while, the sixth-year senior thankfully didn’t need to have any of his actual balls taken off. In fact, the 25-year-old has squeezed a little lemonade out of his swollen lemons, by landing a brand deal with underwear company, Shinesty.

From Instagram, it sounds like Brevin Galloway will miss at least the next two games for Clemson, for uhhh, a medical reason. I’ll let him explain.



⚠️ (Warning: graphic description) pic.twitter.com/ppAMDMLTxR — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 27, 2023

The clothing brand announced Thursday that it would be giving Galloway a supply of their “Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear,” along with an undisclosed amount of money to help him finish off his college career.

Shinesty is known for their satirical and irreverent boxer briefs, which feature a proprietary supportive pouch to “keep balls safe, secure, and out of harm’s way.” It’s unclear which boxer briefs the company sent to Galloway, though they make everything from neon tropical print boxers to patriotic trunks.

Shinesty

Buy Shinesty Underwear $19.89+

“When we heard about Brevin’s nightmarish outcome, we knew we had just the solution so this never happens to him again,” says Shinesty’s creative director Ben Lauderdale, who attributes Galloway’s mishaps to loose boxers. “There’s always a great opportunity for an endorsement deal when a rising athlete ‘explodes’ onto the scene,” he continues, adding that “Our company has a passion for testicular comfort and scrotal safety. It just makes sense to partner with a set of balls in need.”

Buy Shinesty 'Tool Kit' Boxers $16.99+

Galloway is expected to make a full recovery and return to the court later this month. In a press release announcing the brand deal, he says that he’s excited to start playing in his new underwear, adding, “Now I can focus on dropping 3’s since I know Ball Hammocks won’t drop my 2’s.”

In case you’re wondering, the new partnership isn’t completely well, nuts: Galloway’s collab with Shinesty is within bounds of the NCAA’s recently-unveiled “Name, Image and Likeness deals” (NIL), which allow student-athletes to make money as college sports stars before they turn pro.