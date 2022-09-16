Jay-Z and Puma Tap Brenna Stewart for First WNBA Player Signature Shoe in 12 Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma just found a way to give the WNBA some much-deserved visibility: a signature shoe with one of the league’s top players.

Today, Puma Hoops dropped Brenna Stewart’s Stewie 1 — the first signature shoe for a WNBA player in 12 years, and Puma’s first-ever signature shoe for the league. Channeling “Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature,” the shoe features a bold neon yellow and black colorway dubbed “Quiet Fire.” On the performance front, the Stewie 1 features multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support throughout the foot and Puma’s NITRO Foam technology for lightweight responsiveness. For ankle stability, there’s a molded heel counter decorated with scars as a nod to the Seattle Storm star’s two Achilles surgeries.

Pick up the new Stewie 1 women’s basketball shoes now at Puma.com or dickssportinggoods.com, where the shoe retails for $120 (grab them sooner than later, as some sizes are already sold out).

“Working with PUMA to craft the first women’s signature basketball sneaker in the last 12 years was an honor,” says Stewart, in a press release. “I hope that this is the first in a legacy of signature sneakers to come for women athletes across all sports and serves as inspiration for all young people that this, along with any achievement, is possible.”

The release of the Stewie 1s marks yet another move for Puma Hoops, which launched in 2018 as the sportswear brand’s re-entry into the basketball space. Since its launch, Puma Hoops has been quietly overseen by a familiar name: Jay-Z. As Puma’s creative director of basketball, the legendary rapper and entrepreneur has helped Puma Hoops establish a roster of young athletes including LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith, and Scoot Henderson, in addition to Stewart.

Puma Hoops also launched a Stewie apparel pack to support the women’s basketball shoe, which currently includes a sweatshirt, basketball socks, and a basketball. Shop these pieces, which range from $14 to $85, at Puma.com, and stay tuned for more Stewie apparel releasing later this fall.

“Throughout her career, Breanna has always been a champion for athletes both on and off the court,” says Puma Chief Brand Officer Adam Petrick. “A signature sneaker was long overdue, and our team at PUMA has been proud to work with her to see this come to life. Just as importantly, we are excited to see athletes of all ages, backgrounds and genders wearing The Stewie 1 as a reminder that equal representation and access is a must in sports.”

