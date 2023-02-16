Boxing Apparel Brand Boxraw Launches Knockout Collab Ahead of ‘Creed III’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“When I walked away from boxing, I walked away with some unfinished business,” Rolling Stone cover star Michael B. Jordan‘s character, Donnie Creed, says in the latest Creed III trailer.

One of the year’s most highly anticipated films, Creed III sees the heavyweight fighter and son of Apollo facing off against his childhood friend Damian, played by Jonathan Majors, in the ring. Ahead of the movie’s theatrical release, boxing apparel and lifestyle company Boxraw has landed a total knockout of a new collection to celebrate the third installment in the Creed saga.

Featuring two-in-one lined shorts and sleek windbreaker jackets, the new Boxraw x Creed III collection — which the brand says makes a few appearances throughout Creed III (including the recently released trailer) — is now available to shop on Amazon, with prices ranging from $80 to $110.

Courtesy Boxraw

Buy Boxraw x Creed III Collection at $80+

According to the Coventry, England-based company, Jordan has even worn a couple of the Boxraw tracksuits in the previous films, and you can also now buy them online, starting at $80 for the pants, and $95 for the jackets. Trending Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’ She Spent Two Years Writing for an Acclaimed Album — and Made Only $4,000 Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House Paramore Bring Laundry List of Excuses on ‘Running Out of Time’ to ‘Kimmel’

“I was thrilled to be on board for Creed III and our partnership,” Boxraw founder Ben Amanna tells Rolling Stone. “The Creed brand is known for its love of the sport and how it shows the elements that go into training — mind, body and soul. This is all in the same lens we view the sport so to be in the same space with the same goal just made the most sense.”

Courtesy Boxraw

Buy Creed Walker Track Bottoms $80.00

The third chapter in the Creed franchise lands in theaters everywhere on March 3, and marks Jordan’s debut as a director. In our new Rolling Stone cover story, now on stands, Jordan told writer Carvell Wallace that he’s “always willing to prove [himself].”

Jordan continued: “When you come from where I come from, and everybody doesn’t get those opportunities and breaks — that luck, or whatever — you start to question why you’re getting the things that you get. Why am I successful in life? Or why did I go this way, and everybody went that way? That builds up on you after a while.”