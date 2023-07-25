Bowflex Just Cut $120 Off Its Top-Rated Adjustable Dumbbells

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to stepping up your home gym equipment game, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better do-it-all piece of gear for full-body workouts than a set of adjustable dumbbells. Better yet, you can get one of the most popular and well-reviewed pair of weights out there, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, at a steep discount right now for up to $120 off online. Shop the Bowflex Dumbbells for $429 on Bowflex and Amazon.

The top-rated Bowflex adjustable dumbbells normally retail for upwards of $549 online, but with the current discount, you can snag them for only $429 at the time of this writing, saving you up to 22% off while the promo lasts. Put another way, that’s almost as much as a year-long gym membership.

Whether you’re using them for an upper body sweat session or using one to add strength training to your squats, you can easily tweak the Bowflex dumbbells‘ weight with the turn of the dial on each side of the dumbbell. Bonus: You’ll get a two-month free trial to a JRNY mobile-only membership to keep your form in check and track your progress.

The Bowflex set has earned over 20,000 ratings on Amazon so far, and even earned an impressive 4.8 (out of 5) stars on the online retailer. We think they're a worthwhile investment if you're short on space wherever you're working out. They can replace up to 15 individual dumbbells, and you can adjust the weight from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds.

One reviewer on Amazon wrote that after initially buying the dumbbells back in 2016 that the weights “Still work, still going strong, still using them, and they are worth every penny. I got the stand as well, and honestly, I don’t think I would enjoy it without having a place to put them. It’s sturdy, it looks good, and it’s survived YEARS of moving, relocating and thousands of thousands of reps. My only complaint is the grips don’t feel great when it’s heavy, but still more comfortable than rugged cold steel. I Highly Recommend, you stop procrastinating and scoop these up now.”

Another buyer who reviewed the dumbbells on the Bowflex website gave the set five stars and said they’d recommend them to a friend, pointing out the space-saving design: “I no longer have time to go to the gym, so when I decided to make I own home gym, I looked at the Bowflex 552 set with the stand to save space and time. These are easy to set up and switching between weights is simple enough. I personally would have preferred all metal construction, instead of plastic, but I haven’t had any trouble with these so far.”

You can shop the Bowflex adjustable dumbbells for up to $120 off on Bowflex’s site and Amazon. Check out more of our top recommendations for adjustable dumbbells, including weights from NordicTrack, Flybird, and more.