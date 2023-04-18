The Boston Marathon Winner Wore Sneakers You Can Buy on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Evans Chebet crossed the finish line at this year’s Boston Marathon in first place with a time of 2:05:54, becoming the first back-to-back men’s division winner in 15 years. On his feet were a pair of Adidas’ new Adizero Adios Pro 3s.

Despite their prestige, you can already order the new Adizero Adios Pro 3s on Amazon here. Alternatively, you can also pick them up at Adidas.com. Both retailers have the shoes listed for $250.

Designed for distance running, the shoes feature a cutting-edge blend of cushion and responsiveness in an ultra-lightweight package. Plus, we think they actually look pretty great too, which never hurts.

They’re certainly not cheap, but the Adizero Adios Pro 3s have some serious technologies that justify the price tag. On the cushioning front, the shoes use Adidas’ Lightstrike Pro dual-layer foam padding. This foam is engineered to be soft enough for impact stress reduction but firm enough to return energy and fend off fatigue over long runs.

Another key feature of the Adizero Adios Pro 3s is Adidas’ “Energyrods” which further improve responsiveness. These carbon-infused rods stiffen up the shoes to encourage faster, more efficient strides — even when you start to get tired. Beneath the Energyrods and foam cushioning is a super lightweight textile outsole that provides traction on both wet and dry surfaces.

You probably won’t run a near-two-hour marathon like Evans Chebet if you pick up the Adizero Adios Pro 3s, but they’re still one of the very best choices for regular distance runs or marathon training. Check them out now on Amazon or Adidas.com.

