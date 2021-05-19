 Bob Dylan Heaven's Door Whiskey Unveils Limited-Edition Bourbon Blend - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Anderson East Tries to Get Everyone Clean in 'Drugs' Video
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

Bob Dylan’s American Whiskey Brand Launches Limited-Edition 10-Year Aged Bourbon

Heaven’s Door Whiskey says Dylan was heavily involved in picking out the final blend, which marries the best of American and Irish whiskey

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
bob dylan heaven's door whiskey bourbon

Heaven's Door

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heaven’s Door Whiskey, Bob Dylan’s popular spirits brand, has unveiled its first-ever collaboration, and both fans and collectors alike will want to get their hands on this limited-edition offering.

Heaven’s Door has teamed up with Redbreast Irish Whiskey on the release of an ultra-exclusive 10-Year Aged Bourbon finished in Redbreast casks. This first-ever collaboration for both brands was created in tandem by Master Blenders, Ryan Perry of Heaven’s Door, and Billy Leighton of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, and has been aptly named, “The Master Blenders’ Edition.”

heaven's door whiskey master blenders edition

Heaven's Door

Buy: Master Blenders' Edition Bourbon at $104

Available to order on ReserveBar.com, the bourbon will retail for $100 and be available in time for Father’s Day. Heaven’s Door says the bourbon marries “the best of American and Irish whiskey.” The brand is also feeling extra confident after a pre-release bottle of the Master Blenders’ Edition was awarded a Double Gold medal in a blind tasting in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Related Stories

The Best Smart Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Better Indoors
The Best Sunglasses for Driving

Related Stories

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Alan Jackson performs at Honda Center on April 16, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson: 20 Best Songs
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan

The Master Blenders’ Edition features Heaven’s Door 10-year aged Straight Bourbon finished in Redbreast’s Single Pot Still Casks for 15 months. The finish product delivers hints of red apple, figs and dates with a marzipan and nutty finish. Notes of nuts, spice and leather, as well as influences of Spanish sherry and citrus round out your sip.

Heaven’s Door says the collaboration took two years to perfect, with both Perry and Leighton working together on a number of blends and barrel finishes to arrive at their final whiskey profile. While Dylan himself wasn’t involved in the direct whiskey-making process, he had final approval on the product, as he does for all of Heaven’s Door’s offerings. The company says the singer/songwriter was heavily involved in picking out the final blend from a sampling of more than a dozen offerings.

“Mr. Dylan is a perfectionist and knows his whiskey,” Leighton says. “His engagement and enthusiasm for this collaboration made this project even more special.”

“We’re honored to have had the opportunity to work with Billy and the rest of the Redbreast team to bring The Master Blenders’ Edition to life,” adds Perry, in a release. “Heaven’s Door was founded around the spirit of collaboration, and this was a dream partnership for our brand. I can honestly say that the final flavor profile blew us away.”

The Master Blenders’ Edition is offered in Heaven’s Door’s signature bottle, with a gate design created by Dylan in his Black Buffalo Ironworks studio. Available in very limited quantities on ReserveBar.com, the company says that “once this release is gone, it is gone for good.” Find the bourbon here.

In This Article: alcohol, Bob Dylan, RS Recommends, wines and spirits

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.