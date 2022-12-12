Bob Dylan’s Whiskey Brand Unveils Rare 10-Year Straight Bourbon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of Bob Dylan — and good whiskey — can now get their hands on a new release from the singer’s Heaven’s Door Spirits brand in time for the holidays.

The company’s inaugural “Decade Series” was first unveiled over the summer, and is now available to order online via ReserveBar.com, making it a great Christmas gift idea.

The Decade Series is a limited-edition collection of ultra-premium American whiskeys, each aged for 10 years or more. The first release in the series is a high-rye 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskey, available at a suggested price of $109.99 online.

The whiskey is bottled at 100 proof and features notes of maple, poached pear and banana on the nose, with a toffee and bitter chocolate palate. The finish is long and silky, with a hint of leather and earthiness.

“We’ve been patiently waiting on our barrels of aged liquid to mature to the optimal flavor profile for many years, and we are thrilled to release them for our fans to enjoy,” says Heaven’s Door Master Blender Ryan Perry, in a release. “Our first release is whiskey the world has not yet tasted. This Tennessee bourbon has a mash bill that’s non-traditional to all other whiskeys ever created from the state, with 22% rye and without charcoal mellowing. The distillation is much more reminiscent of what you would expect from a traditional Kentucky bourbon.”

The Heaven’s Door Decade Series Release #01 is available in a 750ml bottle and can be ordered online for home delivery through Reserve Bar. Like all the bottles in the Heaven’s Door portfolio, the Decade Series features Dylan’s ironwork sculptures represented on the label (Dylan, a noted “bootleg whiskey” fan, started the Heaven’s Door brand in 2015).

The new expression follows last year’s release of a Heaven’s Door Cask Strength Single Barrel 2021, and the Heaven’s Door Whiskey x Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s collaboration, which sold out within days of launching last May but is now back in stock. Find all the expressions and latest Heaven’s Door releases online at ReserveBar.com.