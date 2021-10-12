Bob Dylan’s Whiskey Company Unveils Two Limited-Edition Releases for Fall

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just in time for gift-giving season, Bob Dylan’s whiskey brand has launched two new limited-releases of its Heaven’s Door Whiskey.

The first is a Heaven’s Door Cask Strength Single Barrel 2021, which is the newest release from the brand, and part of a special collaboration between Heaven’s Door and The Bottle Haus, an online alcohol delivery site that offers rare and exclusive offerings from across the U.S. and around the world. This cask-strength straight bourbon whiskey is bottled at 124 Proof, with a 62% ABV.

Heaven’s Door has also launched a second new offering for 2021: a Cask Strength Single Barrel Limited-Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey with ReserveBar.com. The giftable set includes a 750ml. bottle of the bourbon whiskey along with a set of whiskey stones and a black velvet pouch for storage.

A great way to chill your glass of whiskey without watering it down with real ice cubes, ReserveBar says the red whiskey stones in this gift set are made from the same iron ore material mined in Bob Dylan’s hometown.

The accompanying bottles for both the ReserveBar and The Bottle Haus releases are inspired by the welded iron gates that Dylan created in his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks. The singer’s fascination with ironwork is said to have been inspired by his childhood growing up in Hibbing, Minnesota, which boasts the largest open-pit iron mine in the world and is dubbed “The Iron Range” of the United States.

“I wanted to create a collection of American Whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan says, in a release. “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best whiskey spirits that the world has to offer. This is great whiskey.”

Both the ReserveBar and The Bottle Haus Heaven’s Door releases were produced in extremely-limited edition, making them a great gift for both whiskey lovers and Dylan fans alike. ReserveBar also offers a regular “Heaven’s Door Trilogy Pack” with one 200ml bottle each of Heaven’s Door Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey (90 Proof), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 Proof) and Straight Rye Whiskey (92 Proof). Shop the Trilogy Pack ($59) here.

The releases come on the heels of this spring’s Heaven’s Door Whiskey x Redbreast Irish Whiskey’s collaboration, which was dubbed “The Master Blenders’ Edition.” A homage to both Irish and American whiskey-making, the collection sold out within days of launching in May.