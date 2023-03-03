Another (Celine) Portrait: See Bob Dylan in Fashion Brand’s Latest ‘Performer’ Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Earlier this winter, Hedi Slimane, the creative director behind fashion label Celine, headed to Malibu, California, to take a few new portraits. His subject: Bob Dylan.

Months after taking the black-and-white photos, Celine has released its latest “Portrait of a Performer” series featuring the legendary songwriter, wearing oversized sunglasses and a sleek leather jacket — guitars in hand.

Photograph by Hedi Slimane / Celine

Dylan joins a growing list of other rock stars that Slimane has photographed for the series. Since its launch, the Celine creative director has shot portraits of everyone from Jack White to Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker to none other than Iggy Pop.

Photograph by Hedi Slimane / Celine

Last month, the fashion brand released exclusive images of The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas, taken at the Chateau Marmont around the same time the group played a surprise set for Celine’s fashion show in Los Angeles, which also included a performance by Pop.

“[Iggy Pop’s] one of the top musicians of all time… which is probably overshadowed a little bit by his insane live performance,” Casablancas told the crowd in December. “He’s such a living legend, like David Bowie and Lou Reed.” And, Casablancas declared, “he’s someone who still does it better than we do.”

You can shop Celine’s latest collection — including pieces similar to the ones worn by Dylan in the new campaign — in stores and online, including on mrporter.com, and check out more of Slimane’s portraits on the fashion brand’s Instagram.

Celine's new portraits of the rock & roll icon aren't the only iconic images fans can collect. Online gallery and rare print shop Sonic Editions has a collection of famous images of Dylan throughout his career, from the Newport Folk Festival to studio shots from the Bringing It All Back Home recording sessions.

As for music, Dylan recently released the five-disc Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997) in January, marking the 17th collection of his Bootleg Series.

As Rolling Stone‘s David Browne described in the Fragments review, “Time Out of Mind deserves the under-the-microscope treatment, not merely because it copped an album-of-the-year Grammy (along with two others) in 1998.

“Even as it revealed a Dylan with an increasingly charred voice, the moody, dark-night-of-the-Bob record marked a reboot of his music after two albums of acoustic folk covers. This was his strongest set of songs since 1989’s Oh Mercy, and the sound of the album, aided greatly by producer Daniel Lanois, made you feel as if you were listening to Dylan and his musicians working their way through the history of American music in a deserted and very smoky roadhouse. It’s a sound and sensibility he’s adhered to ever since.”