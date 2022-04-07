 Blue Note Teams Up With Uniqlo for New Jazz Album T-Shirt Collection - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Pink Floyd's First New Recording in Nearly 30 Years Was Inspired by a Lone Ukrainian Musician
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

Blue Note Records’ New Uniqlo Collab Celebrates Classic Album Covers

The iconic jazz label has teamed up with the apparel brand for its fourth collection, featuring cover art from Lee Morgan’s Cornbread to Freddie Hubbard’s Hub-Tones

By

John Lonsdale's Most Recent Stories

View All
Uniqlo-Blue-Note-Records-Collection-T-shirts-UTUniqlo-Blue-Note-Records-Collection-T-shirts-UT

Courtesy Uniqlo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From multi-instrumentalist Eric Dolphy‘s 1964 album Out to Lunch! to trumpeter Freddie Hubbard’s HubTones, Blue Note Records has produced some of the most classic jazz albums since it started over 80 years ago. And now, the legendary label has launched its newest line of tees with apparel company Uniqlo, which celebrates some of Blue Note’s most iconic album cover art.

Buy: Blue Note x Uniqlo Tees at $19.90

The new Blue Note Records x Uniqlo UT collection, which stands for “Uniqlo T-shirts,” is available to shop in stores and online now.

Related: Blue Note Records Doc ‘Beyond the Notes’: 7 Things We Learned

Designed with 100 percent cotton and screen-printed graphics, the newly released collection features five new machine-washable tees that each showcase a different Reid Miles-designed album cover from the record label’s history.

Related Stories

Don't Miss the Rage: Trippie Redd Drops Limited Clothing Line with BoohooMAN
RS Recommends: These Are the Best Festival Tents for Concerts, Sporting Events and Tailgates

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster

Uniqlo-UT-Blue-Note-Records-Collection-T-Shirts-Eric-Dolphy

Courtesy Uniqlo

Buy: Blue Note x Uniqlo Tees at $19.90

“We’re thrilled to team up with Uniqlo on this new UT collection that lets fans adorn themselves in the visionary designs of Reid Miles,” Don Was, Blue Note’s president and a Grammy-winning producer who’s worked with everyone from Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt and the Rolling Stones, said in a statement.

“In the 1950s and ’60s Reid created an enduringly hip Blue Note aesthetic with album covers that were themselves works of art, and we hope new generations will discover his genius through UT,” Was added.

UNIQLO-Blue-Note-Records-Collection

Courtesy Uniqlo

Buy: Blue Note x Uniqlo Tees at $19.90

There’s no shortage of great covers to choose from in Blue Note’s catalog, but the newest Uniqlo collection focuses on five classics, including Eric Dolphy’s Out to Lunch!, Lee Morgan’s The Rumproller and Cornbread, as well as Freddie Hubbard’s Hub-Tones and Andrew Hill’s Judgment album.

This isn’t the first time that the jazz label has collaborated with the apparel company. Since 2011, the pair have released several other collections over the years, though the latest line is the second UT-specific launch featuring the Blue Note album covers since 2021.

Uniqlo-Blue-Note-UT

Courtesy Uniqlo

Buy: Blue Note x Uniqlo Tees at $19.90

Previous Uniqlo and Blue Note collections aren’t available to buy on Uniqlo’s site anymore, but all of the newest Blue Note Records and Uniqlo collab is still available to shop online, with prices all under $20. And if you want to listen to some of the songs from the albums featured in the new collection, Was created a playlist just for you.

In This Article: Blue Note, Fashion, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.