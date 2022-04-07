Blue Note Records’ New Uniqlo Collab Celebrates Classic Album Covers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From multi-instrumentalist Eric Dolphy‘s 1964 album Out to Lunch! to trumpeter Freddie Hubbard’s Hub–Tones, Blue Note Records has produced some of the most classic jazz albums since it started over 80 years ago. And now, the legendary label has launched its newest line of tees with apparel company Uniqlo, which celebrates some of Blue Note’s most iconic album cover art.

Buy: Blue Note x Uniqlo Tees at $19.90

The new Blue Note Records x Uniqlo UT collection, which stands for “Uniqlo T-shirts,” is available to shop in stores and online now.

Related: Blue Note Records Doc ‘Beyond the Notes’: 7 Things We Learned

Designed with 100 percent cotton and screen-printed graphics, the newly released collection features five new machine-washable tees that each showcase a different Reid Miles-designed album cover from the record label’s history.

Courtesy Uniqlo

Buy: Blue Note x Uniqlo Tees at $19.90

“We’re thrilled to team up with Uniqlo on this new UT collection that lets fans adorn themselves in the visionary designs of Reid Miles,” Don Was, Blue Note’s president and a Grammy-winning producer who’s worked with everyone from Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt and the Rolling Stones, said in a statement.

“In the 1950s and ’60s Reid created an enduringly hip Blue Note aesthetic with album covers that were themselves works of art, and we hope new generations will discover his genius through UT,” Was added.

Courtesy Uniqlo

Buy: Blue Note x Uniqlo Tees at $19.90

There’s no shortage of great covers to choose from in Blue Note’s catalog, but the newest Uniqlo collection focuses on five classics, including Eric Dolphy’s Out to Lunch!, Lee Morgan’s The Rumproller and Cornbread, as well as Freddie Hubbard’s Hub-Tones and Andrew Hill’s Judgment album.

This isn’t the first time that the jazz label has collaborated with the apparel company. Since 2011, the pair have released several other collections over the years, though the latest line is the second UT-specific launch featuring the Blue Note album covers since 2021.

Courtesy Uniqlo

Buy: Blue Note x Uniqlo Tees at $19.90

Previous Uniqlo and Blue Note collections aren’t available to buy on Uniqlo’s site anymore, but all of the newest Blue Note Records and Uniqlo collab is still available to shop online, with prices all under $20. And if you want to listen to some of the songs from the albums featured in the new collection, Was created a playlist just for you.