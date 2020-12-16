‘Kind of Blue’ Apron: Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Teams Up With Blue Apron to Deliver Dinner and a Movie

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chef Wolfgang Puck once famously compared cooking to music-making. “[It] is like writing a song,” he is quoted as saying. “Just as there are only so many notes, there are only so many flavors; it’s how you combine them that sets you apart.”

Meal kit delivery service Blue Apron and Pixar Animation Studios are testing that theory with their new collaboration, which is timed to promote Soul — a tale about a band teacher/aspiring jazz pianist who accidentally winds up in a cosmic land and has to figure out how to return to the land of the living and riffing. The “Dinner and a Movie” deal offers four family meals you can cook up in time to watch Soul on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

Courtesy of Blue Apron

The musical munchies include four meal kit deliveries over the course of a month between December 21 and the week of January 11. Each week, a new Soul food option will be added to Blue Apron’s “Signature For 4” family plan menu and subscribers can select it to fill one of their food slots at no added cost. Blue Apron says the entrees were inspired by Soul, which features the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey and music by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross.

The easy-to-make recipes include “Tempo Turkey Sloppy Joes,” a “harmonic” pan-roasted chicken with buttermilk smashed potatoes and collard greens, “Cool Cajun” chicken lettuce cups, and a “Smooth Salmon” dish with homemade barbecue sauce and vegetables. The recipes were designed with kid-friendly flavors and use techniques that small hands can handle in hopes of encouraging communal cooking during the holidays and giving people another reason to stay safe at home during the pandemic.

Pixar curated a 21-song playlist to listen to while following each recipe. The playlist can be accessed through a QR code on the recipe card and played through all the usual channels like Spotify, Amazon, or YouTube. It features jazz versions of popular Disney ditties like “Circle Of Life,” “Under The Sea,” and “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo” by legends like Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Nat King Cole, and Louis Armstrong, along with more contemporary cool cats like Squirrel Nut Zippers, Zooey Deschanel, The Bad Plus, and Jamie Cullum (The movie’s official score and soundtrack, meantime, is available for purchase on Amazon).

It’s an easy sign-up on Blue Apron to enjoy these mealtime masterpieces. The four-person, two-meal plan costs $69.92 a week. To stream Soul and other animated Pixar classics, subscribe to Disney+.