Blackpink’s Lisa Posts Photo in ‘Rolling Stone’ Hat – Here’s Where to Find It Online

Blackpink graced the cover of Rolling Stone back in June but the girls are still showing love for our magazine in their day to day activities. Case in point: Lisa posted a photo to her Instagram story this week wearing a black Rolling Stone baseball cap.

Lisa’s influence immediately led to the hat being sold out online, with Blinks and fashion lovers following her lead. The hat is now re-stocked and available for re-order at the Rolling Stone online shop.

Buy Rolling Stone Dad Hat $35

The Modern Logo Rolling Stone ‘Dad Hat’ is a unisex baseball cap with a casual “unstructured” style. Since it’s made from a washed canvas material, it’s less stiff that regular baseball caps and has a vintage-inspired “worn in” look.

Lisa has been spotted wearing the Rolling Stone hat on multiple occasions, even incorporating it as part of her airport look when she and the Blackpink girls departed Incheon Airport in Seoul for their North American tour.

Lisa isn’t the only Blackpink member to love the hat: Jisoo has made the Rolling Stone baseball cap part of her airport attire too, spotted by photographers at Incheon Airport in September, pairing the black hat with a black leather jacket and Apple’s AirPods Max headphones. The singer also posted a behind-the-scenes photo from her Rolling Stone shoot in June, where she’s wearing the hat on set.

The Blackpink girls aren’t the only K-pop stars obsessed with their Rolling Stone hat. Seventeen’s Joshua was recently spotted wearing the hat as part of his airport fit too.

The Rolling Stone "dad hat" is available now at the Rolling Stone shop. The unisex cap features an adjustable fit and retails for $35.

The Rolling Stone online shop also has a few more units left of the Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring Blackpink, which includes the history-making June 2022 issue of Rolling Stone featuring Blackpink on the cover, plus four issues of the magazine with solo covers of each member.

The box set also includes an exclusive Rolling Stone 44-page zine featuring an alternate group cover and individual interviews with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, plus four premium 5×7″ Blackpink photo prints, and a shareable Rolling Stone sticker sheet. Get the box set here for $129.