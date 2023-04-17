Jennie’s Impact: The Blackpink Star Wore a $16 Tank Top on Tour and It Immediately Sold Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Blackpink stole the show at Coachella this past weekend but Jennie also had tongues wagging after she posted a pic of herself in a $16 lace-up tank top from womenswear brand Cider. Her impact: the floral top became an instant best-seller on the Cider website and is quickly selling out, with only a few sizes left as of this writing.

Jennie posted the photo of the bralette-style top this weekend while she was on her way to Coachella, though the actual outfit was worn during Blackpink’s concert in Tokyo last week. Cider co-founders Fenco Lin and Yu Oppel say they were surprised and thrilled to see the K-pop star sporting one of their signature designs.

“We’re huge fans of Blackpink here at Cider,” the two tell Rolling Stone. “Their music, stage presence, and style are dazzlingly expressive, with each member bringing her own unique flair. They’ve been a major inspiration for us since day one.”

Cider

Buy Floral Lace-Up Tank Top $16

Jennie has appeared in campaigns for high-fashion brands like Chanel and mainstream brands like Calvin Klein, but she’s always worked newer indie brands into her personal aesthetic as well. Her ability to mix designer pieces with fast fashion (as evidenced by this $16 top) is also part of what endears her to both Blinks and fashion fans alike.

This isn’t the first time she’s have been spotted wearing Cider either: Jennie wore Cider’s Floral Trim Velvet Dress on a recent episode of Dressing Up in BLACKPINK The Game. In addition to Jennie, Blackpink’s Jisoo is a fan of Cider, as are Minji and Hanni from New Jeans. Trending F. Murray Abraham Was Kicked Off ‘Mythic Quest’ for Sexual Misconduct Frank Ocean's Return: The Elusive Singer Takes the Stage for an Enigmatic Coachella Set TikTok Is Obsessed With Water. Experts Are Concerned Ankle Injury Messed Up Frank Ocean's Coachella Set, Source Claims

“Seeing Jennie (and Jisoo earlier too!) rocking our clothes again and again feels like a dream come true,” the Cider founders say.

Founded in 2020, Cider is an Asian-owned brand started by four friends who say they wanted to bring more “happiness” into the fashion space. “Like the drink we’re named after, Cider is bubbly, sweet, and has just the right amount of sass,” reads their website description.

As for Jennie, she’s back with Blackpink for Weekend 2 of Coachella (tickets to the festival are still available here). She’s also set to star in the HBO series The Idol, which hits screens June 4.