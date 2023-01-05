Blackpink’s Jennie Reveals Her ‘Crush’ in New Chanel Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennie is typically tight-lipped about her dating life, but the Blackpink star is revealing a different type of crush as part of her latest campaign with Chanel.

A longtime ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, Jennie appears alongside actors Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg for Chanel’s new “Coco Crush” campaign, which launches new jewelry pieces inspired by Chanel’s iconic quilted pattern.

The fine jewelry collection, available this month on Chanel.com, reimagines a series of rings, earrings and necklaces as “quilted” pieces, using etching and delicate incisions to create a crisscross-style motif across a band of beige or white gold.

In campaign photos and a teaser video on social media, Jennie can be seen wearing stacked “Coco Crush” rings in gold, silver and diamond. She’s also pictured wearing two necklaces with Chanel’s signature “C” charm on them.

Chanel says the adjustable necklaces can be worn at four different lengths or layered together to mimic the "stacked" look of the rings. The pieces are available in Chanel's famous "beige gold," white gold, yellow 18-karat gold, and with or without diamonds.

Pricing starts at $1250 for a single earring, $1450 for the rings, $2950 for a necklace and $4400 for the Coco Crush bracelets.

This is Jennie’s latest campaign for Chanel, after being announced as the House’s “Global Ambassador” in 2019. Just like Jennie, Chanel says the new collection “combines strength and delicacy, simplicity and density, softness and rigor.”

The new campaign also uses the tagline “Some encounters you wear forever,” and Chanel says to expect more images, video clips and a “story” from Jennie very soon. In the meantime, you can see the current images and shop the Coco Crush collection now on Chanel.com.