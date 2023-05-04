Jennie Gets Sexy (and Sophisticated) for New Calvin Klein Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Calvin Klein is teaming up with a record-breaking musician and one of fashion’s biggest it-girls for the second year in a row.

The lifestyle brand unveiled its “Jennie for Calvin Klein” images Thursday, ahead of a new capsule collection created in partnership with Jennie from Blackpink. The collection — available to shop online May 10 — is the second collaboration between Jennie and CK, after the two first teamed up last fall.

Jennie for Calvin Klein $25+

The limited-edition collaboration takes cues from Jennie’s own wardrobe, and features underwear sets, denim, minimalist tees, fleece and knits in both pastel colorways inspired by star, as well as classic black and white. The branding on the pieces reimagines the brand’s logo in Jennie’s personal handwriting.

The accompanying campaign photos, meantime, reveal a sultry and sophisticated side to the pop star, who models some of her favorite pieces from the line. And while baring it all can be intimidating, Jennie says the best way to look cute, is to feel confident.

“Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership,” says Jennie, who starred in the brand’s 2022 campaign alongside Dominic Fike, Chloë Sevigny, and more. “I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the color palette and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”

The collection of relaxed, everyday essentials will come in lilac, chalk blue, desert, black, and white and be available online and select stores around the world starting on May 10.

Calvin Klein says they recognize that Jennie "is a cultural powerhouse" and their goal is to build the partnership from an authentic place.

“Jennie is a longtime fan of the brand-and we wanted to deepen that relationship by bringing her personal perspective to our product,” the brand said.

Calvin Klein has stayed busy recently. Back in March, BTS member Jung Kook was named the latest global brand ambassador of Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. And the brand also unveiled campaigns with FKA Twigs and Michael B. Jordan, who bare their underwear (and not much else) in the sultry photoshoots.

Jennie, meantime, is coming off a momentous Coachella with Blackpink, who made history as the first Korean act to headline the festival. “The crowd took in every second, completely enthralled,” Rolling Stone wrote about the set. The work doesn’t end here for Jennie and the girls: Blackpink are back in your area with an “encore extension” of their sold out Born Pink Tour and this time, it’s a stadium run. Here’s how you can get tickets online.