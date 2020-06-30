How You Like This? BLACKPINK Debut Limited-Edition Doll Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fresh off setting three Guinness World Records with the release of their latest single and music video, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are taking over store shelves with the release of their first-ever collectible toy line.

Created in partnership with consumer products company, Jazwares, the BLACKPINK Collection features 12 dolls (three for each member), along with a light-up, heart-shaped plush. The dolls each rock an iconic look from one of BLACKPINK’s most popular music videos, including “Kill This Love,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “WHISTLE,” and “BOOMBAYAH.”

BLACKPINK

Inspired by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s likenesses, the dolls all have unique outfits, hairstyles and accessories. Fans can purchase a special “Mystery Pop Star” set that includes a surprise doll packaged in a microphone-shaped case. A “Mystery Superstars Assortment,” meantime, features a three-inch doll of your choice in a heart-shaped case, as well as fashion accessories for the doll, and a beaded bracelet for yourself. There are 12 different figures in total for fans to collect.

BLACKPINK

The final piece in this initial collection is a heart-shaped plush toy, inspired by the lightsticks used by BLINKS (the group’s official fandom) at BLACKPINK shows. Adorned with the group name on the front, the 10.5-inch x 12.5-inch heart lights up using touch, and by reacting to music and ambient sounds.

In a statement, the girls in BLACKPINK say they were “so impressed” by the level of details on the dolls’ outfits, adding that it’s “so precious to see our outfits from our past music videos being styled onto these dolls; we can already picture them on top of our bed frames or on top of our drawers.”

Jazwares says it worked closely with the group to make sure the dolls were “authentic” to each member’s individual style and personality. The limited-edition release is the first drop in Jazwares’ partnership with BLACKPINK (which was facilitated by global merchandising company Bravado). Fans can expect another product drop later this summer, with items inspired by BLACKPINK’s first mini album, Square Up.

Target

The new toy collection comes on the heels of the K-pop group’s latest single, “How You Like That,” which broke viewing records on YouTube with more than 86 million views within 24 hours of the video’s release. Guinness says the song now holds the record for the most view YouTube video of all-time after just one day of release. The song is the first single from BLACKPINK’s first full-length Korean-language album, expected to hit stores later this year.

As for the dolls, the BLACKPINK Collection is available now at Target.com. Prices range from $4.99 to $14.99. Shop the collection here.