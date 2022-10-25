Straight to Your Phone Like ‘Whoa Whoa Whoa’: Casetify Drops Second Blackpink Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s busy season for Blinks, as Blackpink just kicked off their Born Pink World Tour last weekend in Seoul, following the release of their album “Born Pink.” As the tour lands in the U.S., the group is also giving fans another reason to celebrate, with a new collaboration with celebrity-loved accessories brand Casetify.

The new Casetify x Blackpink collection marks the second time the brand is teaming up with Blackpink, and features six different designs inspired by the group and their hit song “Pink Venom.”

In addition to regular phone cases, the new Casetify collection includes a mirror case that resembles the mirror Jisoo has taken mirror selfies in, as well as a case that resembles a polaroid photo frame for fans to place their favorite photo cards in. There’s also a memo pad design where fans can write their own messages alongside pre-printed autographs from the girls.

This genre of jisoo's pink mirror selcas 💗😚 pic.twitter.com/2V8kJL0vSE — _jk.ook7_ (@_Lookiee_) May 14, 2022

The collection includes designs compatible for the new iPhone 14 series as well as select Samsung devices. Other tech accessories include a phone charm, watch straps, and AirPod cases.

Since the members themselves have shared their love for the brand in the past, Blinks can look forward to matching with their favorite girls, who are often pictured on social media with their Casetify accessories.

Pieces in the Blackpink x Casetify collection retail between $28-122 and are available now at Casetify.com. Like many of Casetify’s celebrity collabs, the Blackpink line is expected to move quickly, so we recommend adding what you want to your cart before quantities sell out.