Black Sabbath Marks 50th Anniversary of Debut Album With Dr. Martens Collaboration

Black Sabbath has teamed up with Dr. Martens on a limited-edition shoe collection that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album. The Dr. Martens x Black Sabbath collection is out today, and decks out two pairs of ‘Docs with classic album artwork from the legendary heavy metal rockers.

Dr. Martens’ iconic 1460 leather boots are reimagined with iconography from Black Sabbath’s eponymous first album, which came out in 1970. Shot by artist Keith McMillan, the memorable album cover featured a woman in a black cloak standing in front of an abandoned cottage. The image is re-worked and digitally transposed onto the full-grain leather boot, which is also kitted out with black and purple detailing, and a “Henry” badge on the laces — using the iconic ying devil/angel mascot that’s become synonymous with Black Sabbath over the years.

Dr. Martens

The second pair of shoes in the release pays tribute to Black Sabbath’s second album Paranoid, which was also released 50 years ago, in September 1970. Dr. Martens’ popular 1461 silhouette gets an update with art from Paranoid, digitally printed on the heel. The same black and purple detailing from the boots carry over here, with accents on the heel tab and eyelets. The “Henry” badge is once again front and center on the laces. The shoe also has the words “Black Sabbath” embossed on the top of the toe section.

Dr. Martens says they wanted to team up with Black Sabbath as a way of “paying tribute to iconic musicians, artists and creatives who hold an important place in our history.”

“As the ‘godfathers of heavy metal,’ Black Sabbath’s ties with Dr. Martens run deep,” the brand says, in a press release, noting the two parties’ shared values of rebellion, “subversive style,” and disrupting the status quo.

Dr. Martens

The Black Sabbath collab follows a Dr. Martens and Sex Pistols collection that hit stores in April. Dr. Martens is launching these special releases as part of their 60th anniversary celebrations. The Black Sabbath collaboration is an officially-licensed project, brought together by Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company.

The Dr. Martens x Black Sabbath collection is out now and comes in a full range of adult sizes. Pricing ranges from $130 to $160. Shop the limited-edition collection now on drmartens.com.