Mirrors, Machines and Massage Devices: We Found the Best Black Friday Fitness Deals You Should Know

Sure, the start of a new year might inspire you to upgrade your workout gear or stream a new class in your living room. But who says you really have to wait that long? With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, now’s a perfect time to stock up on the best new fitness gear that will kick your routines up a notch, from the Mirror to our favorite workout earbuds.

Dozens of retailers have launched deals on fitness gear in time for all your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. Not every accessory or machine is worth your time, which is why we did the heavy lifting for you. Here are the best (early) Black Friday home fitness deals you need to know this season.

The Best Black Friday Home Fitness Deals

Fitness mirrors, exercise equipment and workout accessories are all available at discounted rates ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are some of our top picks that’ll make your next workout the best one yet.

Editor’s Note: Prices and discounts were live at press time, though some deals can change at any time. We’ll continue to update this list of deals.

TEMPO FITNESS SYSTEMS

THE DEAL: $500 OFF TEMPO STUDIO

If you’ve waited to invest in that at-home fitness system, now’s your chance to score one of the best home workout machines ahead of the holidays.

Tempo has discounted its Studio bundle to $1,995 — a $500 off promotion. Tempo’s starter Studio bundle puts the gym right in your living room, with a library of workouts, included weight plates and dumbbells, along with real-time feedback from trainers.

Buy: Tempo Move and Studio Bundle at $395+

Don’t have space for the Studio? Tempo recently released its latest home gym system, the Tempo Move, which comes with a variety of weight plates and dumbbells. Connect your iPhone to your smart TV, and get all the guided workouts and feedback as Tempo’s bundle systems, at a fraction of the price.

Bonus: Tempo slashed the price on the Move by $100 for Black Friday. That brings the price down to only $395 (from the original $495).

Buy: Tempo Move and Studio Bundle at $395+

MIRROR

THE DEAL: $500 OFF + FREE SHIPPING

One of the most popular fitness mirrors in the world just got a major discount for the holiday season. Take $500 off the smart-and-sleek Mirror and get free shipping ($250 value) using the promo code BFCM21 at checkout. You’ll get access to one-on-one personal training right in your own house.

Buy: Mirror at $995+

MYXFITNESS EXERCISE BIKES

THE DEAL: $250 OFF SELECT BIKES

Save hundreds on the MYX II and MYX II Plus exercise bikes when you apply the code GEARUP250 at checkout.

Right now, the code gets you $600 off the MYX II Plus system, and that comes with free shipping, assembly and the addition of a weight rack.

The MYX II fitness bike is one of our editors’ favorite exercise systems because it offers full-body routines and cycling workouts that you can easily stream right from the built-in touchscreen tablet (once you sign up for an Openfit subscription).

Buy: MYX II and MYX II Plus Bikes at $1,399+

BOSE QUIETCOMFORT NOISE-CANCELLING EARBUDS

THE DEAL: GET $80 OFF

While they’re not specifically designed for workouts, we love these great-sounding noise-cancelling Bose earbuds. These sweat-resistant buds include Bose’s StayHear Max hooks for extra stability in your ears. Normally $279, you can get them for $80 off right now online, for as long as this promotion lasts.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling… at $199.00

THERAGUN PERCUSSIVE DEVICES

THE DEAL: HUNDREDS OFF DEVICES

Therabody’s excellent line of Theragun massage devices are all marked down for Black Friday at up to $200 off certain items. No promo code is required to take advantage of the holiday deals either. Perfect for post-workout recovery, using a percussive therapy gun, like the Theragun Prime above, after a long run or heavy lifting session will help soothe soreness and help you recover in time for your next workout.

Buy: Theragun Percussive Therapy Gun at $249

OUTDOOR VOICES

THE DEAL: 50% OFF SELECT ITEMS

From tanks to sweats (like the 30%-off All Day Hoodie above), shop a huge list of workout apparel and loungewear this week for Outdoor Voice’s Pre-Black Friday Sale, with certain items marked down up to 50% off.

Buy: Workout Apparel at Outdoor Voices

HYPERICE RECOVERY TOOLS

THE DEAL: $70 OFF HYPERVOLT 2 PRO

Trainer-favorite Hyperice has a ton of discounted massage devices for Black Friday. Save up to $70 on its top-of-the-line Hypervolt 2 Pro percussion tool at checkout on Hyperice’s site and on Amazon. Simply glide the Hypervolt 2 Pro over tight muscle areas with the push of a button, and even connect it to the Hyperice app on your phone for guided recovery routines and tutorials. It’s great for travelers and commuters who always makes time for a workout.

Buy: Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro at $329.00