Billie Eilish Cover Rolling Stone: Here’s How to Buy the Collector’s Edition Photo Zine and Print

Two years after her first Rolling Stone cover at just 17 years old, global pop star Billie Eilish is back on the front page ahead of her new album, Happier Than Ever. The pop star’s cover story talks through her journey from sweeping the Big Four categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards to the cathartic process of writing and recording her new album. Eilish has spent the last year rediscovering her roots and growing as an artist, navigating fame, pain, isolation, and ultimately, her own happiness.

To commemorate Eilish’s second cover story, Rolling Stone is releasing a special collector’s edition of the July/August issues that features a 20-page photo zine and an unreleased photo print. The cover shoot — photographed by Yana Yatsuk at Eilish’s Los Angeles home — captured the artist in her own element: Laughing with her rescued pitbull Shark, splashing her feet in a pool of fresh rain, putting her hair up in a towel. There were so many stunning images from the shoot that Rolling Stone decided to create an entire zine dedicated to it, making it the perfect collector’s item for Eilish fans and merch collectors alike.

