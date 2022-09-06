Billie Eilish Gets Stalked by Her Double in New Gucci Eyewear Campaign Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish has entered the Gucci-verse, starring in the brand’s latest eyewear campaign.

Inspired by “the atmosphere of the film noir genre,” per Gucci, Eilish’s new Gucci campaign video sees the singer driving through the Hollywood hills with a mystery tail in pursuit (spoiler: it’s her doppelgänger). Throughout the video, Eilish and her counterpart showcase three Gucci sunglass models: black acetate Navigator glasses with gold Gucci script on the temples, an oversized, Eighties-inspired “sun mask,” and pink Cat-eye shades. Like the campaign video, the new sunglasses blend “retro allure and modern sophistication” and match the video’s “mysterious mood.”

Shop the sunglasses worn by Eilish and the rest of Gucci’s eyewear collection at Gucci.com.

As expected from Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the campaign video drips with cinematic nostalgia thanks to “unbalanced compositions, a rich palette, and contrasted lighting effects,” as well as a suspenseful throwback score.

Automobiles also play a crucial role in the video’s narrative, exploring the idea that cars function as “symbolic extensions of those who drive them, revealing their intentions, motivations, and personality.” The video concludes at the top of a hill with both Eilishes professing their love for one another.

Gucci says Eilish was selected for the campaign because her “embrace of authenticity and self-expression speaks to the House’s core values,” and also notes that the 20-year-old is “considered by many to be the voice of her generation.”

Eilish announced her work with Gucci on Instagram, posting an image from the campaign with the caption “@GUCCI EYEWEAR🧚🏻‍♀️🍭🍬🤭🎂🍰🍧.”

The new video with Eilish comes on the heels of Gucci’s Fall 2022 campaign, which also drew heavily from the film world’s past by recreating iconic moments from Stanley Kubrick movies. Scenes from films like 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, and The Shining were meticulously re-made — save for the addition of models clad in Gucci’s latest, such pieces from its adidas collaboration (shop the adidas x Gucci collection here).