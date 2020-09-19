Billie Eilish Unveils First Look at Limited-Edition Collectibles Line

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish has released a new line of collectible toys and figurines, inspired by her music videos for “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” and “Bad Guy.” Produced in partnership with Playmates Toys and Bravado, the line launches next month on Eilish’s official website and on Target.com.

The “All the Good Girls Go To Hell” collectible figure measures six inches in height and features fully removable and poseable wings. Inspired by the jet black look Eilish sports in the video, the figure has 18 points of articulation, down to the streak of mascara running down the singer’s cheek. The figure comes in a collectible box that flips open to reveal a diorama and stand.

The “Bad Guy” doll stands 10.5 inches tall and features a life-like sculpt of Eilish in her iconic yellow sweatsuit. There are 14 points of articulation here, including the singer’s oft-copied blue hair. Like the other figurine, this one comes in a box that transforms into a backdrop inspired by the “Bad Guy” music video.

Eilish launched the first 200 dolls this week exclusively on NTWRK, with fans and collectors alike able to score a limited-edition numbered doll. For everyone else, the dolls are available for pre-order at Target prior to its October 15th release date. Expect the singer to unveil more additions to the collectibles line in the months to come.

The new toys come on the heels of a new ukulele collaboration that Eilish launched with Fender. The concert-sized uke is wrapped in matte black, with the singer’s signature “blohsh” symbol on the front. Designed in consultation with Eilish herself, the ukulele’s headstock replicates the iconic Fender Telecaster headstock shape, for a classic, rock and roll vibe. The ukulele of course, is famously the first instrument Eilish learned to play. See more at Fender.com.