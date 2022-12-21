TOP of Big Bang Officially Launches Long-Awaited Wine Brand T’SPOT

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

South Korean rapper TOP, born Choi Seung Hyun, of Big Bang, has officially launched his wine label T’SPOT.

Though he’s most well-known for his rapping, Choi has branched into many different areas throughout his career. In Big Bang, he’s the eldest member who brings his artistic and thoughtful lyricism to life with his deep and easily identifiable voice, but as an individual, he’s acted in feature films like 71: Into the Fire, and Tazza: The Hidden Card, and he’s also recognized as an art collector. More recently, it was announced that Choi will be one of the eight crew members to venture to the moon as part of the dearMoon project.

The launch of T’SPOT stems from his passion for wine that stems back many years. Choi would frequently reference wine in his lyrics, referring to himself as a sommelier who “can change your tastes” in his solo track “Doom Dada” and name-dropping Opus One and D’yquem in “We Like to Party.” Several years ago, he even mentioned at a fan meeting that he had purchased a vineyard in Argentina and that he wants to launch a wine brand in the future. Fast forward to 2022, and spoilers for T’SPOT’s launch were unveiled.

It was revealed in an Instagram post on the official T’SPOT account that Choi “personally participated in the whole wine selection process,” in addition to selecting the branding and packaging as well. This doesn’t come as a surprise given his love for art. Trending The Most Damning Things Jan. 6 Witnesses Have Said About Trump Dolly Parton Can’t Wait 22 Years to Dig Up the Time Capsule Song She Buried Underneath Dollywood Rapper Who Posed at Capitol Riot for Album Cover Sentenced to Prison Paul McCartney Recalls Struggling to Grieve John Lennon's Death Before Writing ‘Here Today’: ‘It Was Just Too Deep’

The bottles’ labels are designed by his long-time friend, Japanese contemporary artist Kohei Nawa, a decision he made after reviewing a range of potential works. Earlier this year, Choi shared that his goal with T’SPOT is to share wine with everyone. It should be accessible and not just for a certain type of person.

As of today, a T’SPOT Bordeaux 2018 and T’SPOT Brut NV are available for purchase on the official T’SPOT website. Both wines are produced in France– The Bordeaux by a Thunevin-owned property, while the sparkling white Brut by Boisset Effervescence– but can be ordered across the globe.