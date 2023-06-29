Beyoncé’s Exclusive ‘Renaissance’ Tour Merch Drop Is Still in Stock on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been over a month since Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden. Since then, it’s become one of the hottest tours of the year — and one of the hardest tickets to get — with the European dates earning a reported $154 million. While the first U.S. dates start in July, the “Summer Renaissance” has already started: This week Beyoncé dropped exclusive Renaissance Tour merch on Amazon.

Buy Beyoncé Merch on Amazon

Whether or not you’ve secured a ticket to see Queen Bey in person on the road this year or not, you can now score everything from exclusive tees to sweats and Beyoncé posters as part of the online-exclusive Renaissance Tour merch drop on Amazon (even if you haven’t had a chance to buy merch at a concert just yet).

Available for $40 in a variety of sizes, the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour T-shirt and Renaissance Billboard T-shirt both feature the Grammy winner in her disco cowboy hat riding the translucent horse from the Renaissance album cover (and tour). Get the Beyoncé Renaissance Billboard T-shirt HERE.

Amazon

Buy Beyoncé Billboard T-Shirt $40.00

The shirts are machine washable, and come in an oversized unisex fit, complete with a list of the tour cities on the back of the tee. Get the Beyoncé Disco Cowboy T-shirt HERE.

Amazon

Buy Beyoncé Renaissance T-Shirt $40.00

If you want to get cozy, the Amazon Music exclusive merch launch also includes both a pair of oversized heavyweight cotton sweatpants, $75, and a crewneck sweatshirt, $80.

Buy Beyoncé Renassiance Sweatpants $75.00

The pants come in a range of sizes and include “Renaissance World Tour” printed on one side of the leg. The Beyoncé Renaissance Tour sweatshirt, meantime, boasts a similar motif as the Billboard tee with “Renaissance” across the top of the shirt.

Amazon

Buy Beyoncé Billboard Crewneck $80.00

In addition to the exclusive new apparel, the latest drop also includes an exclusive Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Billboard poster, retailing for $20. A deluxe vinyl edition of Renaissance is also currently in stock and available for under $40 on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Poster $20.00

Fans might also notice that the exclusive online collection has been dubbed “Drop 1.0,” so if the line sells out, there may be a good chance that more Beyoncé Renaissance gear could be making its way to your Prime cart any day.

Now, shop the complete Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Drop 1.0 on Amazon before it’s gone.