Beyoncé’s House of Chrome: Here’s Where to Get ‘Your Most Fabulous Silver Fashions’ for the Last ‘Renaissance’ Shows

With almost a month of shows left to go in the Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé has a birthday wish for fans heading to an upcoming concert: wear something silver.

“Virgo season is upon us,” Queen Bey wrote in a recent post on her Instagram Stories, complete with an image of a silver disco hat. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22.” (Get Beyoncé tickets on Vivid Seats)

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," the Grammy-winning legend continued. "Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there! Your B at RWT." And it seems like Beyoncé's birthday wish is going to come true for the final Renaissance shows.

Since Beyoncé posted her birthday wish online, online retailer Etsy has reported an increase in searches for all things silver on its shop. When compared to the previous week, Etsy tells Rolling Stone that it’s seen a 25% search bump in disco hats, silver tops, corsets, and blouses.

Etsy

Buy Disco Cowboy Hat at Etsy

Beyoncé Renaissance Concert Silver Outfit Ideas

If you don’t already own something silver in your closet, there are a ton of sites from Etsy to Amazon to Urban Outfitters that make it easy to find your new Renaissance Tour outfit or accessory fast — disco cowboy hats and chrome pieces alike. Here are a few of our top picks that you can score before heading to see Beyoncé’s show this month.

Disco Cowboy Hat, $89.99, Etsy Etsy Rhinestone Cowboy Hat, $65, Amazon Etsy

Silver Glam Tee, $68, Anthropologie Anthropologie Versasce Metallic T-shirt, $675, SSENSE SSENSE