From ‘Lemonade’ to Lemon Water, Beyonce Is Ready to Serve Up Another Smash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyonce is turning lemons into, well… hopefully a multi-million dollar return, as the latest investor in Lemon Perfect, the popular bottled lemon water brand.

The singer was announced as one of the new investors in Lemon Water Thursday, as part of the company’s $31M Series A funding round, which also included capital from consumer product funds like Trousdale Ventures, Beechwood Capital and NNS Capital.

While the singer isn’t on-board in any official ambassador capacity, she’ll no doubt be pushing Lemon Perfect organically as the company looks to continue its rate of growth. Founded in 2017, Lemon Perfect reps say the brand quadrupled revenue in 2021 and is projecting event higher numbers this year.

Amazon

Buy: Lemon Perfect (12-Pack) at $22.39

As its name suggests, Lemon Perfect is an organic, cold-pressed lemon water, now available in multiple flavors (think “Blueberry Acai,” “Dragon Fruit Mango,” or the as-is “Just Lemon”). The brand stakes it claim on never adding sugar, artificial flavors or sweeteners, with the company’s mission to “promote healthy hydration and deliver the joy of flavor—anytime, anywhere and for everyone.”

Lemon Perfect has also become popular in the specialty water space. Boasting vitamin C from the lemons, and electrolytes from potassium, the grab-and-go drink has been favored by everyone from athletes to travelers (and now celebrities), as a way to stay hydrated.

“I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious,” Beyonce says, in a press release. “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

“We are honored and humbled that Beyoncé has become a part of the Lemon Perfect family,” adds Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. “She is a worldwide icon whose talent, character, and positivity are unsurpassed. Her investment and the energy it sparks will accelerate Lemon Perfect’s rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.”

Lemon Perfect is available to buy online on Amazon, with the site offering a 12-pack (with four different flavors) for around $20. You can also purchase each flavor individually here.